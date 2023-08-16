Childersburg girls volleyball has some swag

CHILDERSBURG — The writing is on the bathroom wall.
Childersburg girls volleyball is still a force to be reckoned with. The floor burns are back.
The service aces have returned, along with some medium rare expectations. The Tigers still have a volleyball program with pride and poise.
“We’re getting our three hits,” Tiger senior setter Ashlyn Lataste said. “We’re communicating, and we’re showing some good sportsmanship.”
The 5-foot-4 Lataste is one much-needed returnee off last year’s Super Regional team, along with senior middle blocker Jimena Escamilla. Childersburg girls volleyball is in a good place with all kinds of spiking, serving and slamming ability.
“We trust our teammates,” the 5-foot-9 Escamilla said. “We’ve improved, and we’re learning techniques.”
The Tigers are also grasping a new volleyball system and style this preseason. Childersburg has changed head coaches since last season, going from the expert technician Terry Sprayberry to the finely tuned and the always optimistic Octavia Billups.
Childersburg girls volleyball expects to compete for another Super Regional berth in Class 3A this year. Billups insists on that at the very least, but winning is not the only team goal for the Tigers.
“We have some work to do, but we’re passionate about volleyball,” Billups said. “We’re going to stay positive, and we’re going to build trust. We want to win and have a good time.”
Billups desires that and a good deal more from her Childersburg girls.
“I’m setting rules and expectations,” Billups said. “We’re going to work hard. We’re going to pass, set and hit. We’re going to dig for the ball.”
The Tigers plan to take something away from every volleyball match. Childersburg is not going to have any meaningless games. Every point will have some significance for the Tigers.
“We’re going to build relationships,” Billups said. “I’m going to give our girls the tools to be successful.”
And that means Childersburg volleyball players like Escamilla, Lataste, senior middle blocker Emesha Jackson and sophomore outside hitter DeMee Towns are going to be in the middle of the volleyball mayhem. They all count in Billups’ volleyball book.
Freshmen could play a role this season for Childersburg, too. Ninth-grade setter Lena Batesole is ahead of the curve, and she is due some playing time for the Tiger varsity.
Batesole is a 5-3 volleyball catalyst. She understands the game, and she plays at a breakneck speed.
“We’re going to have a lot of good hits, and we’re going to make some good passes,” Batesole said.
But most of all, Childersburg girls volleyball is going to try to continue the winning tradition that Sprayberry started. It’s up to Billups now.
“This is a big responsibility, but I have a good group of girls,” the new Childersburg coach said. “I want leaders, and I want to be a role model with my attitude and the way I carry myself.”
The Tigers will open the Billups era of Childersburg girls volleyball with a pair of matches at Sylacauga High School on Aug. 29. The Tigers will play the host Aggies, as well as Holtville.
The varsity action will commence at 4:30 p.m. in the Sylacauga gymnasium.