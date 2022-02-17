Childersburg girls unable to keep pace in regional loss to Plainview

The Childersburg girls basketball team’s season ended with a 80-38 loss to Plainview at Jacksonville State on Thursday night in the Class 3A Northeastern Regional.
This is the second-consecutive year the Tigers have been eliminated at this stage of the postseason following back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2019 and 2020.
Perhaps the biggest reason for the lopsided finish was Plainview’s blistering offense behind the arc where the Bears drilled 15 of 28 shots taken to account for 45 total points.
Childersburg sophomore Aubrey Foy finished with a team-high 11 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.