Childersburg boys rally in third quarter, advance to Regional Finals

JACKSONVILLE — Childersburg didn’t plan on funneling their second-half offense through Kordes Swain in the third quarter, but that is exactly what happened in the Tigers’ 58-47 victory over Sylvania in the Class 3A Northeast Regional Semifinals at Jacksonville State on Thursday night.
“He was just in the right place at the right time,” Johnson said. “He’s been doing it all year. Around the goal, rebounding, putting it back.”
Swain scored eight of his 12 total points and hauled in five of his nine rebounds in the third quarter to help the Tigers retake the lead for good with 9:42 remaining in the game.
He was joined in double figures by Sharod Robertson, Ja’kaleb Stone and Isaac Marbury, all of whom finished with 13 points. Marbury also finished with a game-high 12 rebounds.
Just don’t ask Marbury about any of that just yet. He’s consistently declined to enjoy any of the team’s postseason milestones so far, preferring to hold out for a much more important objective.
“I want a ring, that is what I want,” Marbury said.
Thursday actually proved to be something of a get-right game for Stone, who finished the evening with a game-high 71 percent shooting percentage, and his only two misses came beyond the arc.
“I felt like my shots were finally falling,” Stone said. “Because usually, I don’t make shots. It is just layups and fastbreaks.”
Stone’s performance couldn’t have come at a better time as one of Childersburg’s normal scorers, Jordan Mann knocked down his first shot in the game when he converted from behind the arc with 6:59 to play.
The shot gave Childersburg a five-point lead. Sylvania cut it back to three 20 seconds later, but Swain pushed it back out to five with 6:16 left. From there, Robertson took over the game, outscoring Sylvania 6-2 in the following four minutes to give the Tigers a 9-point lead with 2:10 to play.
Mann, Stone and Robertson all got involved to keep the Tigers ahead by eight points for the rest of the evening.
“It feels great,” Johnson said after the victory. “It has been a long time coming. I told these guys when we started they could be special.”
What to know
— Sylvania’s Ryan Bullock drilled four of six 3-pointers in the first half, including two in the final 2:37, which allowed Sylvania to take a 22-20 lead into the half. Childersburg switched to a man defense in the second half, and that seemed to do the trick as Bullock was held to five points for the remainder of the game.
— Childersburg didn’t have the best shooting performance, especially behind the arc, where the Tigers only converted 3 of 21 attempts. However, Childersburg outrebounded Sylvania 30-17 in the second half to finish with 45 total. That dominance inside the paint ultimately proved to be too much for the Rams.
Who said
— Johnson on switching to man defense against Bullock: “We had to, we tried playing some 2-3 defense, but he was making some shots, and we just tried to contain him in the second half.”
— Johnson on winning the rebounding battle: “That is what we do, all year. The two guys inside (Swain and Marbury) get it done, rebound the ball. … To get here you have to play good defense, you have to rebound the ball.”
— Swain on his third quarter: “I just had to dominate and leave it all out on the court.”
Next up
— Childersburg will return to Jacksonville State to compete with Plainview in the Northeast Regional Championship on Monday at 4:45 p.m.