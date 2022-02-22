Childersburg boys get a taste of the future in postseason run to regional championship

On Monday night, Childersburg's basketball season came to an end with a 67-51 loss to Plainview in the Class 3A Northeastern Regional Championship. It wasn't the result Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson hoped for, but it certainly didn't change the way he felt about his players.
"Oh, I am super proud," Johnson said. "We peaked at the right time. I thought we played great basketball down the stretch. Even yesterday's loss, we played good at times then."
That's putting it mildly. The Tigers (24-8) were on a nine-game winning streak leading into Monday night, and Childersburg won 14 of its last 16 games overall.
Johnson was quick to point out how important seniors Elijah Sims, JT Stone, and Caleb Swain proved to be late in the season, despite all three coming off the bench.
"Just the pride to play and compete and to come off the bench, that is big for young men," Johnson said. "That you're a senior not starting, but sometimes they didn't get a lot of playing time, but down the stretch when we needed them, they came out and played well for us."
That trio proved particularly effective in securing the school's first area championship since 2019 and the program's first subregion win since 2017.
Johnson will now ask the team's returning members to reflect on the success they experienced this season when the offseason comes.
"I told them yesterday, 'you got that taste'… They got that feeling of being on a bigger floor. They understand the things I talk about when I say the little things you got to do to win," Johnson said. "The work you got to put in over the summer."
Johnson also wants his returning players to remember how they felt when the final buzzer sounded on Monday night.
"It is hurt, but they understand now," Johnson said. "They got a big opportunity, the guys that are coming back, to come back and make that run. They were nervous, the (region) championship game they were nervous. Plainview was a very good team. They have been there before, but we came out, we countered them, and we competed."
Childersburg was particularly effective in the second quarter when the Tigers went on an 8-2 run during the final 4:03 to trail by only seven points at the break.
As he has done often this season, Childersburg junior Kordes Swain took over the game during the run, recording four points, three rebounds, one steal during that sequence.
He finished the game with a double-double after scoring a team-high 15 points and hauling in 10 rebounds, including six off the offensive glass.
Johnson expects Swain to be even better next year after completing his second season on the football field.
"He going to be so big next year when he get in the weight room," Johnson said. "He played football, that helped. He understand now, football helped him so much playing basketball now. Made him more physical."
With Swain's help, Childersburg won the rebounding battle 15-9 in the first half, but Plainview claimed a 15-8 edge in the third quarter alone to finish one rebound shy of Childersburg's 33 total.
The Tigers needed a much bigger edge than that to survive a cold-shooting second half which saw Childersburg's shooting percentage drop from 64 percent to 16.7 percent after the break.
"Second half, we didn't just make shots," Johnson said. "We missed some easy chip-ins around the goal. We didn't box out like we normally box out."
With that taste of victory and defeat behind them, Johnson hopes his starting lineup, including Swain, Sharod Robertson, Jordan Mann, Ja'kaleb Stone and Isaac Marbury, can experience even more success in 2023.
"It has been a minute, been a long time since we have been able to bring all the starters back. … To have these guys back and understanding the feeling to play for a region championship and understanding what we want to do as a team to go win, it feels good," Johnson said.
Fellow junior Isaac Marbury finished just short of a double-double himself, recording a game-high 11 rebounds to go with nine points. Jordan Mann, another Childersburg junior, also scored nine points in the loss.
"The biggest thing I tell him all the time this year is 'man you became a leader on the floor,'" Johnson said. "'You played 32 minutes near about every night,' and he just became a leader, and we appreciate what he did for the team. He put team first, he probably (could) have scored a lot more points, but he put team first."