Childersburg boys end season as regional runnner-up

Plainview defeated Childersburg 67-51 in the Class 3A Northeastern Regional on Monday night.
Childersburg junior Kordes Swain grabbed three rebounds, forced one steal and scored on two layups in the final 4:03 in the second quarter to help the Tigers (24-8) finish the second quarter on the right side of an 8-2 run to trail by only seven points at the break.
The Tigers were then outscored 22-13 in the second half as Childersburg’s shooting percentage dropped from 64 percent to 16.7 percent.
Swain finished the evening with a double-double after scoring a team-high 15 points while also hauling in 10 rebounds, including six off the offensive glass.
Fellow junior Isaac Marbury finished just short of a double-double himself, recording a game-high 11 rebounds to go with nine points. Jordan Mann, another Childersburg junior, also scored nine points in the loss.