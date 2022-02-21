 Skip to main content
Childersburg boys end season as regional runnner-up

boys childersburg v sylvania regional 017 tw.jpg

Childersburg head coach Johhny Johnson instructs his team during the AHSAA Basketball Playoffs Northeast Regional Championships at Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State University on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

Plainview defeated Childersburg 67-51 in the Class 3A Northeastern Regional on Monday night.

Childersburg junior Kordes Swain grabbed three rebounds, forced one steal and scored on two layups in the final 4:03 in the second quarter to help the Tigers (24-8) finish the second quarter on the right side of an 8-2 run to trail by only seven points at the break.

The Tigers were then outscored 22-13 in the second half as Childersburg’s shooting percentage dropped from 64 percent to 16.7 percent.

Swain finished the evening with a double-double after scoring a team-high 15 points while also hauling in 10 rebounds, including six off the offensive glass.

Fellow junior Isaac Marbury finished just short of a double-double himself, recording a game-high 11 rebounds to go with nine points. Jordan Mann, another Childersburg junior, also scored nine points in the loss.

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep

