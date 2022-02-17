Childersburg boys advance to Regional Finals

JACKSONVILLE — Kordes Swain proved to be too much to handle in the second half as Childersburg overcame a six-point deficit to secure a 58-47 victory over Sylvania in the Class 3A Northeast Regional Semifinals.
Swain scored eight of his 12 total points and hauled in five of his nine rebounds in the third quarter to help the Tigers retake the lead for good with 9:42 remaining in the game.
He was joined in double figures by Sharod Robertson, Ja’kaleb Stone and Isaac Marbury, all of whom finished with 13 points. Marbury also finished with a game-high 12 rebounds.
Childersburg didn’t have the best shooting performance, especially behind the arc, where the Tigers only converted 3 of 21 attempts. However, Childersburg outrebounded Sylvania 30-17 in the second half. That dominance inside the paint ultimately proved to be too much for the Rams.