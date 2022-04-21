Childersburg baseball uses mid-season run to secure home playoff series

Childersburg junior Terreance Roberson didn’t have any varsity experience before this season, but first-year coach Taylor Craven quickly identified him as the right guy to put second in the batting order to bunt leadoff hitter Jordan Man around the bases.
At least that was the initial idea when Craven elevated Roberson in the lineup.
“That was the plan, and man, he has just come alive at the plate,” Craven said. “Now it is almost like I don’t want to bunt him because I want him to hit. He has turned it around. He has been on fire lately, and I am just real proud of him for a guy that has never started a varsity game before this season.”
Roberson recorded 23 hits, 11 RBIs and 28 runs in the regular season. He finished fourth on the team with an on-base percentage of .472 and fifth with a batting average of .368.
“To me, he has kind of been our biggest story,” Craven said.
That story resumes on Friday at 4:30 p.m. when Roberson and the rest of the Tigers host East Lawrence in the Class 3A playoffs.
“I was real proud of the guys,” Craven said. “We got off to a real slow start. There were some growing pains there for sure when we started, but they put together a good little run in the middle.”
Craven is being modest. The Tigers won 12 of 13 games during that “good little run” from March 10 through April 9.
Craven said the biggest adjustment his team made during that month came at the plate, where he asked his batters to emphasize ground balls and line drives.
His pitchers also managed to cut down on walking batters. Not that walking batters was ever a problem for Childersburg ace Lane Dennis. Craven said the junior has struck out at least 50 batters this season, and the coach estimates Dennis has only walked 12 opposing batters.
“If he walks a guy you know everybody in the dugout is kind of looking at you like what is wrong with Lane,” Craven said. “After just one walk. With any other guy would be normal, but with Lane, it is not. So that is one good thing about him is when we run him out there, we know exactly what we’re going to get. We might not win every game he pitches, but we always know we’re going to be in it in the end if he’s on the mound.”
Dennis has also been particularly effective at the plate, where he leads the team in hits (35), doubles (8), triples (2) and RBIs (24). Dennis also boasts a team-best on-base percentage of .532 and a hitting average of .455.
The Tigers have also relied on the arms of sophomore Payton Tanner and junior Ronald Twymon, the latter of whom was often limited to one or two-inning appearances last season.
“This year, we are kind of relying on him as a starter,” Craven said of Twymon. “I think early that is why there was a little bit of a command issue with a lot of walks, but he’s kind of learned how he’s gotta pace himself and what he’s got to do early in games to make sure his outings get extended to the fourth or fifth inning instead of one or two. So he’s done a really good job this year.”
Of course, the arms on the mound didn’t get it done on their own. Craven said he noticed a difference in the team once the basketball players, particularly Mann, Caleb Swain and Elijah Sims, rejoined the team full time.
“When those guys got back from basketball, they really kind of changed the mood, changed the tone,” Craven said. “It shouldn’t be this way, but it was almost like we were kind of waiting on them before we got going. So when those guys got back, it really helped us.”
Those guys sparked the team’s energy around the same time that junior catcher John Daniel Oakes stood up and really embraced a vocal leadership role.
“I think J.D. played a big role in us making that turn,” Craven said. “Because not only did he step up and start leading, his bat came to life, he didn’t make many mistakes behind the plate.”
All that hard work has the Tigers back at home for the first round of the postseason. Last year’s group was unable to make it to the second weekend, but Craven said he knew this group could be special since he saw them during tryouts.
If the first-year coach doubted anyone this season, it was himself.
“I expected to have this success, obviously not because of anything I brought to the table,” Craven said. “Because I saw these guys in tryouts. When I got to see them, I was like hey, this is a talented group. If we don’t do well, it will be my fault. They were just such a good group. They kind of checked off all the boxes. … After I saw them, the pressure was kind of on me.”