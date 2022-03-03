Childersburg baseball rallies late to secure runner-up finish in county tournament

CHILDERSBURG — Childersburg senior Elijah Sims struck out during his first at-bat on Wednesday afternoon. He more than made up for it later as he drove in a game-high five runners to lead the defending county champs to a 12-2 six-inning victory over B.B. Comer in the Talladega Small Schools County Tournament.
"He’s a senior, he’s gritty,” Childersburg coach Taylor Craven said. “Gets after it all the time, every day. You don’t have to worry about him, he’s always going to get the job done.”
Childersburg ultimately finished the tournament in second place after a 15-11 loss to Fayetteville later that evening. Still, the Tigers might not have advanced to the championship game if not for a timely play from John Oakes in the fourth inning.
Oakes was staring down two strikes and two outs when he managed to get enough of the ball to force an error, allowing Terreance Roberson to put the Tigers on the board.
“It changed the game,” Craven said. “That was kind of the backbreaker there.”
Then with the bases loaded, Sims delivered a powerful hit to drive in two of the baserunners ahead of him. The third, Caleb Swain, crossed home plate on a wild pitch to give the Tigers a 4-2 lead headed into the fifth inning.
Oakes and Sims proved to be a powerful combination again in the next inning. Oakes drove Roberson in, then Sims hit a double, which drove in three runners to give the Tigers a 9-2 lead despite facing two outs. Sims scored on an error to make it 10-2 headed into the sixth.
Sims never got to swing the bat again in the county semifinals as Oakes drove in Roberson to secure the run-rule victory.
What to know
— While the offensive firepower took center stage, that sort of production pales compared to what junior Lane Dennis did on the mound after entering the game in the fourth inning. Dennis only allowed one hit and managed to strike out six of the 10 batters he faced. The junior also came up with the biggest hit of the night when he hit a triple in the sixth inning.
— Childersburg sophomore Payton Tanner was the only other Tiger, alongside Sims and Oakes, to record two hits in the victory.
— B.B. Comer scored in the first inning thanks to a wild pitch. Then senior Hayden Danford drove in Alex Cunningham in the second inning.
Who said
— Craven on Dennis: “He’s our go-to guy. He’s always going to fill it up and be competitive.”
— Craven on the fourth inning: “We come out flat, and then we had that one big hit, and that kind of woke everybody up. Which we don’t want it to be that way. We want to do it from the start, but sometimes it just takes one guy stepping up and getting a big hit to get everybody started, and then hey, we never looked back after that.”
Next up
— Childersburg travels to Sylacauga on Friday at 7 p.m.
— B.B. Comer hosts Horseshoe Bend Monday at 4 p.m.