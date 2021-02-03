CHAMPS: Talladega College clinches conference crown with two wins in two days in the Big Easy

Talladega College clinched the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference men's basketball championship Wednesday with an 80-72 win over Dillard in New Orleans.
It marked the second straight win for the Tornado in two days in New Orleans. Talladega also beat Xavier 61-49 on Tuesday.
The Tornado is now 20-2 overall and 6-0 in the GCAC. This is the first GCAC men's basketball championship for Talladega since 2015 when the school swept both the regular season and the league tournament.
Darryl Baker paced Talladega over Dillard with 33 points, five rebounds and two assists while playing 35 minutes.
Tony Hutson added 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, while Amir Yusuf added 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Talladega held a 47-32 rebounding edge.
Amos Malik had 15 points to pace Dillard (4-2, 4-2).
Talladega led by as much as 14 points in the second half but Dillard trimmed the advantage to four points with 4:48 to play.
The Tornado then got a free throw from Edwin Louis, two more foul shots from Paul Turner, and a 3-pointer from Louis to make it 72-62 for Talladega with 3:12 to play.
Dillard never got closer than six after that.
Darryl Baker sank six free throws in six opportunities in the final 35 seconds to ice the victory.
Talladega led nearly the whole way. Dillard's last lead came at 13-12 with 14:34 to play in the first half, but Talladega responded with a 17-0 run, including two 3-pointers and a 2-pointer from Tony Hutson.