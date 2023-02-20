Central Regional: Young Aggies see their season end to Marbury

BIRMINGHAM — The last game of the season is always the hardest to get your arms around, especially with a heartbreaking loss.
Just ask the Sylacauga High Aggies, the team that settles for nothing less than their maximum effort. As fate would have it, Sylacauga bowed to Marbury 63-44 on Monday afternoon in the Class 5A Central Regional girls basketball semifinals at the Bill Harris Arena.
The Aggies thought they deserved better, and they know why their season came crashing down just one win away from regional finals.
“We let the game slip through our fingers. We didn’t take enough shots,” Sylacauga sophomore guard Journey Smith said.
But wait a basketball minute. The Aggies took 66 shots, but made just 19 field goals.
The Marbury Bulldogs didn’t shoot it all that well either. The Marbury girls were 28-for-76 from the field.
But the Bulldogs did light it up from the free throw stripe. Marbury made 13-of-15 foul shots.
They had confidence and touch. The Bulldogs also beat the Aggies time after time on the boards. Marbury outrebounded Sylacauga, 44-28.
“We got bumped and held. It was a physical game, but we showed some character,” Aggies head coach Victor Smith said. "There were a lot of fouls. We’re young, and Marbury is good.
Sylacauga failed to protect the rim well enough. The Bulldogs got second shots and third shots.
“We couldn’t get it right,” Aggies sophomore guard Kylie Hale said.
She logged 28 minutes and scored four points. It wasn’t like the Aggies didn’t care. They did.
Sylacauga got a season-ending 24 points from Journey Smith. The Aggies also got nine points, six assists and five steals from sophomore guard Destinee Ealy.
Sylacauga started four sophomores against the veteran lineup of Marbury. The Aggies showed some resistance and some fight, trailing only 16-11 after the first period.
But the Bulldogs kept widening the gap, from one quarter to the next. Marbury had a nine-point lead at 25-16 halfway through the second period.
And the Bulldogs took a 31-18 lead after an Addyson Jarman 3-pointer with 3:24 left in the second stanza. Marbury High went the 3-point route with Dalyce Sanders, as well, for a 44-31 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the third period.
Even with a Journey Smith steal and layup at the 6:22 mark of the fourth period, Sylacauga was still behind 51-38.
The Marbury Bulldogs could not be stopped, not at this tournament juncture. They went on to win by 19.
Sanders and sophomore guard Gabrielle Brown took the Bulldogs to the promised land with 25 and 12 points respectively. Marbury (21-4) also got nine points and 12 rebounds from sophomore guard NuNu Jernigan.
As for the Sylacauga girls, they have shut down their basketball season with a record of 14-18.
“We’ll be back,” Aggies coach Victor Smith said. "We are going to work hard. We just need to get back in the gym."
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.