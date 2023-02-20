 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central Regional: Young Aggies see their season end to Marbury

Sylacauga girls

Sylacauga's girls basketball team absorb a Central Regional semifinal loss.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

BIRMINGHAM — The last game of the season is always the hardest to get your arms around, especially with a heartbreaking loss.

Just ask the Sylacauga High Aggies, the team that settles for nothing less than their maximum effort. As fate would have it, Sylacauga bowed to Marbury 63-44 on Monday afternoon in the Class 5A Central Regional girls basketball semifinals at the Bill Harris Arena.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.