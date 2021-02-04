CELEBRATION: Talladega College lauds its conference champion basketball team

Talladega College's first men's basketball conference championship in six years deserved something a little more than some post-game joy and an impromptu team picture at midcourt.
So, after the Tornadoes returned from New Orleans after having clinched the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference regular-season championship, the school treated the players, coaches and staff to a celebration on campus Thursday afternoon.
The school band played, and school president Dr. Billy C. Hawkins and the team's head coach, Chris Wright, made speeches. The players received T-shirts marking the occasion.
“It was really emotional for me just to see how far we came since August,” Wright said. “With their unselfishness … it was special to be in the locker room with those guys and enjoy the moment and all that they have accomplished.”
Talladega College had to win twice in New Orleans this week, and the Tornadoes did so, beating Xavier 61-49 on Tuesday and beating Dillard 80-72 on Wednesday.
There were numerous times during the past 10 months where Wright questioned whether the season would even progress far enough for the Tornadoes (20-2 overall, 6-0 in the GCAC) to compete for the conference title, much less win it with an unblemished record.
Even so, they put together a season that will be remembered with a championship banner hanging in their home arena.
"That's a banner that is going to go up there forever," Wright said. "So all our guys are going to be able to bring their families there one day and there is always going to be that banner hanging in the rafters and so I think that is extremely special.”
TC’s championship is perhaps even more special, considering the Tornadoes will not get another chance to win the GCAC. Beginning in July, TC will compete in the NAIA’s Southern States Conference.
“I’ve never felt like we got a fair shake in the (conference) ratings since I’ve been here in Talladega,” said Wright, who is in his third season at TC. “So yeah, to leave no doubt that we are hands down the best team in the conference, it is great."
For Wright, the win over Dillard wasn't the only thing about the trip to New Orleans worth remembering. The Tornadoes set the tone by using a dominant defensive effort to hold Xavier, a team averaging almost 77 points a game, to only 49 on Tuesday.
“Honestly, it was the best defensive game from a team that I’ve coached, either as head coach or assistant, in 18 years of coaching college basketball. … It just gave me chills how hard we played,” Wright said.
TC’s lead scorer, Darryl Baker, was held to a season-worst five points Tuesday, but he put his scoring drought to bed early Wednesday when he scored eight points in the first 6:15 against Dillard.
Baker showed no sign of slowing down after his strong start. He finished with a game-high 33 points, his second-highest scoring mark this season, to lead the Tornadoes to the eight-point win.
While Baker helped his team cross the finish line, TC would not have been in that position without guys like Tony Hutson, Amir Yusuf and others.
In the conference-clinching win over Dillard, Hutson scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Yusuf added 10 points and hauled in 11 rebounds of his own.
Although their double-double performances were huge, they also played pivotal roles earlier in the season when TC played its first four conference games while Baker remained sidelined with a high-ankle sprain.
Hutson led the Tornadoes in scoring three times and rebounding once to finish with 17.8 points and 6.25 rebounds a game during that stretch.
Yusuf led the team in rebounding in two out of four conference games that week, finishing with 8.8 points and 8.8 rebounds a game.