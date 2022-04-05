Camilla Friday leads Sylacauga to Talladega County golf title

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga’s Camilla Friday was the low medalist of the 2022 Talladega County Golf Tournament on Monday at the Sylacauga Country Club. The sophomore shot an 80, which helped Sylacauga defeat Lincoln 307-327.
For Friday, this was her first time earning low medalist of the county tournament.
“She steps up every week, and she blow our mind every week on how well she plays,” Sylacauga coach Mason Black said. “She wants to do nothing but get better. She is always on the course practicing. She does extra things; she goes above and beyond what we ask of her. She’s a great kid and a great role model to our younger kids. Even though she is a sophomore, we have a lot of eighth and ninth graders that she’s a great role model for,”
Even though Friday dominated her competition on Monday, she wasn’t satisfied with how she performed.
“I could have done a lot better,” Friday said. “My three putts were off, but my drives, my fairway shots were consistent today. What helped me throughout the day. It’s just some little decisions that I made today that hurt me on my overall score. I feel like there’s a lot of room for improvement.”
For the last few years, Friday has been following in the footsteps of her sister Madelyn Friday. Last year, the older Friday was the low medalist as she finished with a 79.
“My sister last year was county champion, so I’m glad to finally be county champion and not have my sister to compete with,” Friday said. “I feel like I don’t have as much pressure on me this year with her not being here. It was a lot more fun playing because I didn’t feel that sibling pressure.”
Friday isn’t just following in her sister’s footsteps, but she’s also in the shadow of her father, who played golf at Alabama.
“There is a lot of pressure with it,” she said. “I do want to play college golf. That is a goal of mine. There is pressure having him over me, but it’s also good pressure too because it’s something to go for and get in the LPGA.”
Fayetteville’s Betsy Ray was runner up as low medalist as she shot a 90. Lincoln’s Skylar Hickman finished third with 92.