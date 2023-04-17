 Skip to main content
Bubba Wallace scheduled to appear at health event in Talladega on Saturday

Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace celebrates in Victory Lane at Talladega in 2021.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is scheduled to appear at the GoLiveBetter campaign's community health event at the Talladega County Health Department on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Talladega County Health Department is at 1004 South Street E in Talladega, which is across Haynes Street from Walmart.