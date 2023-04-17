Bubba Wallace scheduled to appear at health event in Talladega on Saturday

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is scheduled to appear at the GoLiveBetter campaign's community health event at the Talladega County Health Department on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Talladega County Health Department is at 1004 South Street E in Talladega, which is across Haynes Street from Walmart.
The event is supported by Values Partnerships and will feature family-friendly activities, access to Walmart Heath services, music, painting of a Talladega-inspired art mural, and an appearance by NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace.
According to a news release, during the 2023 NASCAR season, Walmart will highlight the importance of community health with events at local Walmart Stores and community centers in several racing markets. Local events will include Walmart’s mobile wellness clinic, where guests can access basic health care, such as blood pressure and diabetes testing, vaccinations and vision screenings.