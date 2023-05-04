Boys soccer: Sylacauga suffers bitter 1-0 playoff loss

ECLECTIC — Deep down in his soccer guts, Sylacauga boys head coach William Faircloth never thought this would be a losing night in the Class 5A state tournament.
Faircloth had his team’s back. He believed in the Aggies, and he always has.
There is nobody that Faircloth thinks his team can’t beat, this side of the World Cup.
“We’ve got a team that can do it,” Faircloth said after a 1-0 quarterfinal loss at Elmore County. “We have a bright future. We came in here thinking we were going to win.”
The Sylacauga boys had already hammered Elmore County 4-1 earlier in the season on the Panthers' home turf. So, why shouldn’t it happen again in a similar fashion?
But for some reason something far different evolved Thursday night as the Elmore County Panthers got their revenge with a shutout against Sylacauga at Burt-Haynie Field.
The Aggies, who tumbled to 17-9, couldn’t quite fathom the playoff outcome. Sylacauga was fully expecting to beat Elmore County again.
“We wanted to go to the Final Four, but we played slow,” Aggies junior midfielder Victor Valadez said. “Elmore County played quicker.”
The Aggies appeared to be the better team for about 78 of the 80 minutes of the state playoff soccer match. Sylacauga had no less than five legitimate scoring chances in the second half.
They played kick ball in front of the Panthers' goal box. The Aggies flirted with goals on some premier scoring opportunities with freshman Dylan Sandoval, junior midfielder Steve Byrd, junior Declan Sawyer, as well as with forward Hunter Cleveland and the 5-foot-6 Valadez.
Sawyer missed from 20 yards in the second half. Sandoval gave it a shot from 30 yards without hitting the bullseye. Cleveland was in scoring range multiple times in the second half, too, for the Sylacauga boys.
But the Aggies still had the soccer goose egg with no goals.
“I thought we had the better group,” Faircloth said. “They had a great keeper (J.T. Howell), but I thought we out-possessed them. We played like this was our last game. We dominated, and it hurts to lose.”
The Aggies were defeated despite getting eight saves from junior goalkeeper Kenneth Morris in the second half. He got his share of grass stains and knee burns.
Elmore County, in comparison, got a five-save match from the 6-foot-1 Howell. He is a senior.
“He is instinctive and athletic,” Panther boys head soccer coach Josh Pack said.
Howell is being recruited by UAB. But it was another Elmore County soccer dandy that ensured the Panthers of advancing in the state tournament.
Logan Pack, the senior striker for Elmore County and the son of the Panthers head coach, set the tone for the playoff game against Sylacauga. It only took Pack one minute and 54 seconds to score on the Aggies.
Pack punched the ball in from 18 yards out very early in the first half, and Elmore County made the 1-0 lead hold up the rest of the state tournament match.
“They fed me the ball, and we played physical,” Pack said. “We had a game plan, and we got the momentum (in the first half).”
Pack’s goal was his 19th of the season. His dad, the Panthers head coach, got everything that he wished for from his Elmore County team.
“We played to win,” Josh Pack said. “We played defense. We played with heart and hustle. Sylacauga is an outstanding team, but we played hard. We like to make the other team quit.”
The Aggies never backed off, though. They would not wave the white flag. Sylacauga did not surrender.
They just didn’t play as well as they’re capable of.
“It wasn’t our night,” Faircloth said. “We got in a panic mode (for a while), but sometimes the better team doesn’t win.”