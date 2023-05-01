Boys soccer: Sylacauga slips past Brewbaker Tech and into 5A second round

SYLACAUGA — There’s still some more soccer to be played.
Coach Billy Faircloth’s Sylacauga Aggies made that abundantly clear as they rallied past Brewbaker Tech 2-1 in the first round of the Class 5A boys soccer tournament Monday night.
“We showed some guts and heart,” Faircloth said. “We made some adjustments (at halftime). My kids are buying in.”
The Aggies still didn’t lead in the playoff game until the 18:14 mark of the second half. Sylacauga junior forward Hunter Cleveland scored the first of his two goals.
The 6-foot-5 Cleveland tied the soccer match at 1-1 on a five-yard score with 10:18 left. Cleveland would also answer with another goal, a three-yard shot, less than eight minutes later.
The wiry Cleveland saved the Sylacauga boys soccer season.
“He was at the right place at the right time,” Faircloth said. “The ball was bouncing around.”
But Cleveland called the Aggie second half comeback something else. He was in the soccer zone.
“We picked it up, and we had some intensity,” Cleveland said. “You either make it or you miss it.”
And Cleveland put the ball in the back of the net twice when Sylacauga needed it the most.
“We just had to score,” said Aggies sophomore midfielder Shunsuke Endo, the foreign exchange student from Japan.
Brewbaker Tech from Montgomery led 1-0 in the final 31:24 of the first half. Junior forward Addel Salameh scored from 10 yards out for the Rams.
“We played hard, and these teams were evenly matched,” Brewbaker Tech head coach David Brown said.
As for the Aggies, they came back and took the game away from the Rams in the second half.
“We beat a good team,” Faircloth said.
The Aggies (17-8) won for the first time in the state tournament since 2019. Brewbaker Tech finished its season at 16-8.