Boys soccer: Sylacauga slips past Brewbaker Tech and into 5A second round

Sylacauga's Shunsuke Endo

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — There’s still some more soccer to be played.

Coach Billy Faircloth’s Sylacauga Aggies made that abundantly clear as they rallied past Brewbaker Tech 2-1 in the first round of the Class 5A boys soccer tournament Monday night.

