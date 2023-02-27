 Skip to main content
Boys soccer: Lincoln takes down Sylacauga for county crown

Soccer teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

LINCOLN — If there is something on the line, whether it's barbecue ribs or a championship of some sort, the Golden Bears are all in.

As for boys soccer, Lincoln High was on top of its “A” game one more time last Friday night. The Golden Bears won their third straight Talladega County boys soccer championship with a 3-1 win over headstrong Sylacauga.

Camare Hampton

Lincoln's Camare Hampton, left, goes hard in the Talladega County boys soccer tournament.
Mason Hill

Lincoln's Mason Hill on the move during the Talladega County boys soccer tournament.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.