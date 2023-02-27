Boys soccer: Lincoln takes down Sylacauga for county crown

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
LINCOLN — If there is something on the line, whether it's barbecue ribs or a championship of some sort, the Golden Bears are all in.
As for boys soccer, Lincoln High was on top of its “A” game one more time last Friday night. The Golden Bears won their third straight Talladega County boys soccer championship with a 3-1 win over headstrong Sylacauga.
Lincoln took 21 shots-on-goal. The Bears kept coming, shooting and tackling to the best of their green grass ability at Keith Howard Memorial Stadium.
The Bears are the real deal. They are the county boys soccer champions.
“We are 11-strong,” Lincoln head boys soccer coach Michael Duff said. "We’ve been team-bonding. We are high-intensity. We’re jelling and finding our identity."
The Bears (5-3) scored all the goals that they needed in just the first half of the county championship match. Lincoln steamed ahead with a 2-1 advantage.
Camare Hampton tapped the net for the Bears with both of his first half goals from inside the 18-yard line.
“We out-physicaled and outplayed Sylacauga,” Lincoln sophomore forward Mason Hill said. "We worked the ball and maximized our effort. We’re getting better and working together."
The Bears scored in the second half, as well. The Lincoln boys got an insurance goal from sophomore midfielder Eithen Ananya.
He scored from 6 yards out. The Bears played some championship defense in both halves of soccer, too.
“We wanted it,” Lincoln junior fullback Andrew Baker said. "We played with speed and physicality. We had intensity and fun."
The Bears kept the defensive wheels turning with a thud now and then. Lincoln kept the defensive pressure on Sylacauga with Baker, freshman T.J. Millender, and sophomores Tyler Creel and Turner Chappell.
Lincoln also got some soccer effort worthy of a county championship from sophomore goalkeeper Reed Hemphill. He recorded six saves in the title match against the Aggies.
The Golden Bears finished the Talladega County boys soccer tournament with a 3-0 record with two wins over Sylacauga and one victory over the Talladega Tigers.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.