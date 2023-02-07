Boys prep basketball: Winterboro wins: 'It was nerve-wracking, but fun'

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
On Tuesday night, Winterboro High was the team of choice. Junior guard Brandon Hunter and the Bulldogs closed out a 51-48 win over Wadley in the Class 1A, Area 8 boys basketball tournament semifinals.
On final inspection, both teams could have won. Both teams could have lost, too, but it was the Winterboro boys who survived with a few scars and a hiccup or two.
“It was nerve-wracking but fun,” Hunter said.
Now, the Bulldogs did face a 39-29 deficit after a 3-point field goal from Wadley senior guard Isaac Minnifield in the third period. But Winterboro rallied to tie the game 39-39.
Winterboro also took a 42-39 advantage on a Monterious Williams 3-pointer with 47 seconds left in the third quarter. Winterboro refused to stay down.
That’s the caliber of basketball team that the Bulldogs are. They also took advantage of an eight-foot field goal from sophomore forward Jamareo Clegg, who gave the Bulldogs a 46-44 lead at the 5:17 mark of the fourth quarter.
Wadley's Damarious Spraddling drives to the basket, defended closely by Winterboro's Brandon Hunter.