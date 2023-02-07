 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys prep basketball: Winterboro wins: 'It was nerve-wracking, but fun'

winterboro v wadley boys basketball 008 tw.jpg

Winterboro's Monterious Williams looks for a passing lane, defended by Wadley's Callan Hutchinson.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — Sometimes fate just picks a team.

On Tuesday night, Winterboro High was the team of choice. Junior guard Brandon Hunter and the Bulldogs closed out a 51-48 win over Wadley in the Class 1A, Area 8 boys basketball tournament semifinals.

Photos: Winterboro vs. Wadley, Class 1A, Area 8 boys basketball

Photo gallery: Scenes from Winterboro's win over Wadley in the Class 1A, Area 8 boys basketball tournament hosted by Winterboro High School on Tuesday.

1 of 18

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.