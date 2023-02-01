Boys prep basketball: Winterboro can't catch up to Shelby County

WINTERBORO — It was a Shelby County kind of night, from the opening thud, to the final field goal of the evening.
And the Wildcats made a few buckets, for sure. Shelby County got hot early, late and in between for a 55-30 trouncing against Winterboro in a boys basketball game Tuesday night.
It looked like a blue-collar blowout, and it was. The Shelby County boys got warmed up with a 16-12 lead in the first quarter.
In time the Wildcats would find their 3-point accuracy, and Shelby County would command the glass like a Roman emperor. Did someone mention total domination?
The Wildcats rolled out the red carpet, complete with a 34-14 halftime advantage. Shelby County was gushing with pride and jump shots as they blew the game open with an 18-2 run in the second period.
“We focused, played and got back (on defense). And we moved the ball around (on offense),” Wildcats senior guard Noah Reed said.
He scored 18 of his 20 points in the first two quarters of the game.
Shelby County senior forward Cason Jeffries then picked up where Reed left off. The 6-foot-2 Jeffries was hot as a stick of dynamite in the third period.
Jeffries scored 12 of his 15 points in the first eight minutes of the second half. The Wildcats were virtually unconscious as they moved on down the freeway for a 52-19 lead.
“We got open looks, and we let the ball fly. We scored on all three levels,” Jeffries said.
Kaden Jones, Jamareo Clegg and senior forward Monterious Williams all scored from time to time for Winterboro, too. But not consistent enough.
Williams settled for nine points for the Bulldogs. The Winterboro High boys would still skin their knees and lose the game. The Bulldogs are 10-11, and Shelby County is 11-13.
“When we went cold, we didn’t know what to do,” Winterboro High basketball coach Blake Hanson said. "No one played great (for us). Shelby County shared the ball."
Shelby County, along the way, broke the Bulldogs’ two-game winning streak. And the Wildcats won with a lot of pizzazz.
“We kept Winterboro off balance,” Wildcats head coach Cedric Drake said. "We got the ball inside, as well as making some long threes. We did a good job. We got energized, and Jeffries attacked the zone. He had a couple of steals, too, (in the second half)."