 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys prep basketball: Winterboro can't catch up to Shelby County

Winterboro

Monterious Williams fights for the ball at home Tuesday night against Shelby County.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

WINTERBORO — It was a Shelby County kind of night, from the opening thud, to the final field goal of the evening.

And the Wildcats made a few buckets, for sure. Shelby County got hot early, late and in between for a 55-30 trouncing against Winterboro in a boys basketball game Tuesday night.