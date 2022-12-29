Boys prep basketball: Wilson’s 30 leads Comer to the Classic title

SYLACAUGA — Everything is coming together with leaps, and bounds and putbacks.
The Tigers know what they’re doing. The B.B. Comer boys are getting better with each game and every eight-minute quarter.
The basketball season is revving up for the Tigers, who are hitting their early-season stride. They're even better than coach Marcus Herbert imagined.
“It’s all about the position. We’re controlling the boards. We have some big boys, and they are moving their feet,” Herbert said.
There is an intimidation factor for B.B. Comer High School with 6-foot-4 Chris Wilson, 6-3 Zach Carpenter and 6-2 junior guard Kamore Harris out on the court. They are defensive demons and continually clean the glass with some Windex-style rebounds.
And it was more of the same for the Tigers in the boys championship game at the Comer Christmas Classic on Thursday afternoon. The Tigers swept their way past the Glencoe Yellow Jackets 69-51.
The lead kept getting larger by the quarter in the title game for the Tigers. The B.B. Comer boys took an initial lead of 8-6 behind a 3-point bucket from sophomore guard Octavian Swain in the first period.
One period later in the second quarter the Tigers kept grinding and dribbling, snagging a 17-11 lead and then a 21-13 advantage behind a Wilson putback and then a layup from B.B. Comer senior guard Chris Garrett.
And after a Wilson five-foot turnaround jumper, the Tigers took a 31-20 lead in the second quarter. There would be other sweet and nourishing hoops for B.B. Comer High with back-to-back Chris Wilson buckets in the third period for a 35-27 Tiger lead.
“We filled it up. We knocked some baskets down. It felt good, and (Glencoe) knew we were more athletic,” Wilson said. “We were fighting.”
Wilson was the leading scorer in the championship game with 30 points. But the Tigers (6-3) also managed to get 13 points from Kamore Harris, seven points from Garrett and six from the physically-gifted Zach Carpenter.
B.B. Comer’s boys tickled the twine with a 45-31 lead late in the third quarter, thanks to a Carpenter tip-in. Harris, Wilson and Carpenter would score consistently on layups in the fourth period, as well.
“We kept going and playing,” Carpenter said.
The Glencoe Yellow Jackets had to be satisfied with 21 points from junior guard Aiden Cornutt and 14 points from sophomore Garrett Morgan. Glencoe’s boys still fell to 7-8 on the season.