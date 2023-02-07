 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: Treadwell's trey lifts Handley over Talladega

Basketball teaser
File photo

ANNISTON — A 3-pointer from Handley’s Tamarious Treadwell with 33.7 seconds left served as the game-winning points as second-seeded Handley defeated third-seeded Talladega 59-58 on Tuesday night.

“He’s always had ice water in his veins when it’s big,” Handley coach Larry Strain said.