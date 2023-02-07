Boys prep basketball: Treadwell's trey lifts Handley over Talladega

ANNISTON — A 3-pointer from Handley’s Tamarious Treadwell with 33.7 seconds left served as the game-winning points as second-seeded Handley defeated third-seeded Talladega 59-58 on Tuesday night.
“He’s always had ice water in his veins when it’s big,” Handley coach Larry Strain said.
With the win, Handley will advance to the Class 4A, Area 8 championship game. The Tigers will face either top-seeded Anniston, the tournament host, or No. 4 Munford on Friday at 7 p.m. The winner will host a sub-regional game, while the runner-up will play on the road.
Talladega's season ends at 13-12.
After Treadwell's big basket Tuesday, Cannon Kyles got a steal from an inbound play and was fouled with 5.6 seconds left to put the final nail in the coffin for Handley.
“Kyles is a football player,” Strain said. “I don’t know how much he’s ever played basketball but he's a very key figure for us. He rebounds, he shoots the three and he’s a leader on this team.”
After already defeating Talladega twice this season, Strain said he told his team its third game against their area opponent would be different.
“That’s the third time we’ve played Talladega,” Strain said. “They don’t believe you when you say it’s going to be a tough game, and I was really worried.”
As the team looks to have a deep playoff run, Strain said that they play among the best teams in the state and that the eventual team to hoist a state title trophy could come from the Northeast Regional.
“Whoever’s coming out of this Northeast Regional has got a chance,” he said.
Despite Talladega leading by three at the end of the first quarter, Handley went on to outscore its first-round opponent 26-10 in the rest of the first half.
Handley’s strong quarter was followed by a huge push the other way when Talladega outscored Handley 19-9 in the third.
From that point on, it was a back-and-forth contest between the two teams.
“I felt like (Talladega) controlled the tempo for the most part of the game,” Strain said. “The other two times we played, we controlled the tempo, but I thought Talladega did an excellent job controlling the tempo.”
Until the buzzer sounded after a missed layup from Talladega, both sides sat in a stalemate as uncertainty loomed throughout the final period.
“We’ve got to do a better job boxing out on the boards,” Strain said. “Obviously, we’ve got to go back and look at our main defense and see what happened that way.”