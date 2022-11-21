Boys prep basketball: Talladega bounces White Plains for first win

LINCOLN — The bad taste is out of their mouth, thank goodness.
After opening up the basketball season last week with a 32-point defeat to Jacksonville, the Talladega High boys had something to prove.
More than anything, the Tigers needed to knock off the rust and the dust. Talladega High found a way to do that, and it came with a 60-48 victory over the White Plains Wildcats on Monday afternoon in round one of the Lincoln High Thanksgiving basketball tournament.
“We played some Talladega basketball. We played fast. We played with effort, and our defense forced some turnovers,” Tigers freshman guard Rlandis Jones said.
He raised his level of play a couple of notches, as did all of the Talladega High players. The Tigers raced to a 31-19 lead in the second quarter.
The lead kept on growing in the third period for THS. Talladega High took a 42-19 advantage with a Jaquintez Garrett 10-foot field goal. Jones also chipped in a 12-foot jumper for another basket for the Tigers.
The Talladega High boys grabbed a 45-22 lead. The Tigers refused to let this tournament game get away.
And they didn’t. Talladega High belted the offensive glass with three straight rebounds during one backboard-slapping stretch.
Sophomore forward Najeh Swain of Talladega finally scored on a layup with 5:37 left in the third period. The Tigers had a 49-36 lead.
Talladega High also got some boards and buckets from sophomore guard Roderick Jones and senior forward Terrance Swain.
The Tigers received some clutch free throw shooting as well from Jones late in the fourth quarter. Jones eventually went to the bench with 17 points as the final seconds expired. Najeh Swain, the 6-foot-3 inside threat, also tossed in 20 points for the Tigers.
“We came out and hustled. We ran out plays. We played hard, and we played defense,” Swain said.
Talladega High’s boys will return to tournament play on Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln with a 4 p.m. game against Talladega County Central. The Tigers have pulled even with a 1-1 record.
Winning is the best basketball medicine.
“We’re getting some transition (hoops). We’re executing, and we’re winning some one-on-ones,” Talladega High head boys basketball coach Ryan Dawson said.