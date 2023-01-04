 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: Sylacauga boys crunch Winterboro

winterboro v sylacauga guys basketball 007 tw.jpg

Sylacauga's Grant Hickey goes up for a two handed dunk.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Aggies senior guard Jay Campbell saw it, and he liked it.

Campbell did his part. He distributed the ball. He picked up some assists.