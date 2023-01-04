Boys prep basketball: Sylacauga boys crunch Winterboro

SYLACAUGA — Aggies senior guard Jay Campbell saw it, and he liked it.
Campbell did his part. He distributed the ball. He picked up some assists.
He airmailed some 3-pointers, hitting nothing but net.
The 5-foot-9 Campbell also witnessed another headstrong Sylacauga High boys basketball win Wednesday night in a 76-40 decision over the Winterboro Bulldogs. The only thing close about the game was the camaraderie of the Aggie boys, who won their ninth game of the season.
“I saw energy and heart. We were rushing it,” Campbell said.
That was according to the plan for the Aggies. They did it all, from spreading the court, opening the lanes and biting down on a 16-3 lead in the first period.
Campbell sank two three-pointers in just the opening quarter. Sylacauga High backup guard Ayden Crowe also came off the bench in the first period and drained another 3-pointer, giving the Aggies a 21-5 advantage.
The Sylacauga High boys would score 26 points in just the first quarter.
“I saw a lot of speed and transition (buckets). It was electric out there, and Jay (Campbell) was the straw that stirred our drink,” coach William Fullington said of the Aggies (9-8).
The second period brought another dose of domination for Sylacauga High School. Aggie senior forward Grant Hickey dribbled through with a layin for a 30-7 Sylacauga lead with 7:07 left in the first half.
Senior guard Kaleb Merritt of Winterboro would also knock down two of his 17 points with a layup with 5:11 remaining in the second period. But the Bulldogs still trailed 32-12.
Merritt also buried a 3-pointer early in the third period, but the Bulldogs were down by 20 at 53-33.
The Sylacauga High boys also led by 35 points at 69-34 after only three quarters of play.
“We were on fire. We pushed the ball and rebounded the ball. We came in waves,” said Hickey, the 6-5, 210-pound standout for the Aggies.
Hickey was one of two double-figure scorers for Sylacauga High. Hickey had 20 points, and Aggie junior guard Conner Twymon poured in 13 points.
Sylacauga High’s Hickey also tomahawked the ball through with two dunks in the game. The Aggies got eight points from Jay Campbell as well.
The Winterboro High boys are now 5-7 on the season.