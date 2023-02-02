Boys prep basketball: Comer shoots past Talladega County Central

SYLACAUGA — Another win is in the book.
The B.B. Comer boys blew out Talladega County Central 69-33 in a “down the street” basketball rivalry Wednesday night. Yes, the Comer Tigers beat the TCC Tigers.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 12:21 am
It all made sense to B.B. Comer (14-7) as it won in lopsided fashion. The Comer Tigers were 36 points better on this night.
“We controlled the paint,” Comer High boys coach Marcus Herbert said. "Our size gave them problems. We established our presence (early)."
Talladega County Central never matched up too favorably with the tall and battering big boys from B.B. Comer. The rebounds and the hoops seemed to come a lot easier to Comer’s 6-foot-4 junior forward Chris Wilson, 6-3 senior forward Zach Carpenter and 6-2 junior guard Kamore Harris.
Wilson and Harris both tallied 12 points in the sticky paint. Both Wilson and Harris also combined for three slam dunks in the game. The gym rafters are still shaking.
The Comer Tigers shook the ceiling with pleasure, too. B.B. Comer also got a 14-point game out of senior guard Chris Garrett.
“We played decent, and our defense led to transition points,” Herbert said.
The B.B. Comer boys took turns scoring on layups with Garrett, Harris and the bulky Wilson. Comer also got an authoritative dunk from Wilson for a 32-14 lead with 3:16 left in the second quarter.
Talladega County Central sophomore guard Sammy Cannon would also unload a 3-pointer with 1:50 remaining in the first half. But the Central Tigers were still down, 39-16.
B.B. Comer opened the second half as well with a 28-point output in the third period. And the Comer Tigers took a 57-26 lead.
“They shot the ball well,” Talladega County Central coach Acardia Garrett said. "They are bigger, faster and stronger. Did you see their size?."
And according to the Central basketball coach, “We turned the ball over (too frequently) and didn’t finish.”
But the TCC boys did get 10 points from junior guard Patrick Dosius and eight additional points from sophomore guard Jhovi Cole. Central also got the first 3-pointer of the night from Cole in the opening quarter.
The Talladega County Central boys are 8-12 on the season.
