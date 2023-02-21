 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: Childersburg wants revenge against Midfield

childersburg v sylacauga boys basketball super 011 tw.jpg

Childersburg's Ja’kaleb Stone looks for room inside under the basket.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

CHILDERSBURG — There is no basketball team that the Childersburg High boys would rather beat than the Midfield Patriots.

At the last glance, it has everything to do with Childersburg's three losses to the Patriots earlier this year. The Tigers have dropped games by four points, seven points and in a double-figure contest to the Midfield boys.

