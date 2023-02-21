Boys prep basketball: Childersburg wants revenge against Midfield

CHILDERSBURG — There is no basketball team that the Childersburg High boys would rather beat than the Midfield Patriots.
At the last glance, it has everything to do with Childersburg's three losses to the Patriots earlier this year. The Tigers have dropped games by four points, seven points and in a double-figure contest to the Midfield boys.
“They are well-coached. They have been there before. Midfield is quick and physical. They play good defense,” Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson said.
The Tigers haven’t seen the last of the Patriots, either. Childersburg will step on the court for the fourth time this season against Midfield in the Class 3A Northwest boys basketball regional finals Wednesday night at Wallace State Community College.
The title tilt will get underway at 5:45 p.m. Childersburg welcomes the opportunity to play the Patriots again.
The opposing Tigers are anything but apprehensive. Childersburg has something to prove against the Patriots.
Are the Tigers the equal of Midfield?
Childersburg thinks it is, even with an 0-3 record against the Patriots this winter.
“We have a great team and a senior group,” Johnson said. "We have four cousins (on this team). We want to win and get to the Final Four."
The Tigers need a win over Midfield to get to the state semifinals. The winner of the Childersburg-Midfield game will advance to next week’s Class 3A boys semifinals Tuesday against the winner of the College Hill Christian-Hillcrest Jaguars game.
The Class 3A boys semifinals matchup will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. But the Childersburg boys still have that stumbling block of a revenge game against the Midfield Patriots in the regional championship game Wednesday evening in Hanceville.
However, the Tigers (25-5) think they can get past their nemesis, Midfield.
“We are confident and fast. We have got to play defense. We need to win each quarter,” Tiger senior guard Ja’Kaleb Stone said. “Don’t count us out.”
Childersburg senior Isaac Marbury isn’t. The 6-foot-2 play-making Marbury is ready to take the next step against Midfield.
“We feel like we’re going to win it (this time),” Marbury, the Tiger guard, said.
Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson is anxious to get past the Midfield hurdle, too. The Tigers have to prove something to themselves and the Tiger basketball faithful.
“We have a top program," Johnson said. "We’re buying in. Anybody (on our team) can score, and we have an outstanding defense.”
All that the Tigers need now is a rare win over the Midfield Patriots. And game time is approaching in the Northwest Regional finals.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.