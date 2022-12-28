Boys prep basketball: B.B. Comer rallies past Shelby County

SYLACAUGA — Every rebound, every putback, and every bump and grind in the paint meant something.
It spelled the difference between winning and losing. And for some basketball reason, the B.B. Comer boys avoided defeat and found themselves on the right side of the scoreboard Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers scored a 53-46 comeback win over the Shelby County Wildcats in the first round of the Comer Christmas Classic.
The Tigers (5-3) will play the Glencoe Yellow Jackets on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. for the boys championship.
Wednesday's game went down to the last possession, the final timeout and with both teams expecting to win in the last gulp of the fourth quarter. The tournament contest was there for the taking.
And the host Tigers helped themselves to a slender holiday tournament victory. Coach Marcus Herbert of B.B. Comer was well aware how this game was won. It had something to do with sweat, hustle and floor burns.
“We got some pressure rebounds. We shared the ball. We got some deflections, and we finished,” Herbert said.
The Tigers also got a headache or two along the way. B.B. Comer was on the short end of the score frequently in the game.
Shelby County had the tournament lead at 16-15 in the first period and 28-27 in the second stanza. The Wildcats also led 38-35 at the end of the third quarter.
But B.B. Comer went on a saving grace of a run in the fourth period. The Tigers outscored the Wildcats, 18-8 in the fourth period.
That included a 3-point hoop from Tiger senior guard Chris Garrett to start the fourth period. The game was tied 38-38 with 7:25 left.
Junior guard Kamore Harris, the high octane Comer playmaker, soon gave the Tigers a two-point lead at 40-38 with two free throws at the 6:38 mark of the fourth stanza.
“We played harder, and we locked in,” the 6-foot-2 Harris said.
Tigers junior forward Chris Wilson played a role and played ever so tough with a layup, which followed. Harris tacked on the assist.
B.B. Comer was ahead by four at 42-38. Harris and the 6-4 Wilson would come back with a pair of layups in the fourth period.
Wilson and Harris drained the hoop with some game-saving free throws as well in the final seconds of the tournament game.
The Tigers did that and a lot more in the final eight minutes of regulation play.
“We played defense, and we focused,” said Garrett, the all-around basketball talent.
For B.B. Comer, Wilson had 15 points and Harris 14.