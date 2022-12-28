 Skip to main content
Boys prep basketball: B.B. Comer rallies past Shelby County

B.B. Comer
Bob Crisp, The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — Every rebound, every putback, and every bump and grind in the paint meant something.

It spelled the difference between winning and losing. And for some basketball reason, the B.B. Comer boys avoided defeat and found themselves on the right side of the scoreboard Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers scored a 53-46 comeback win over the Shelby County Wildcats in the first round of the Comer Christmas Classic.