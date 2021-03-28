You are the owner of this article.
Boys basketball: Five area players earn ASWA all-state honors

Sylacauga #3 Crews Proctor 1 tw.jpg

Sylacauga #3 Crews Proctor in the 5A State Semi-Finals against Lee High School. The Aggies would lose the game 67-25 in the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Five boys players from The Daily Home’s coverage area made the  Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state basketball team, which was released Sunday.

Ragland had a pair of players to earn all-state honors in Class 1A.

Josh Phillips earned first-team all-state honors as a center. Phillips averaged 19 points and 14 rebounds per game for the Purple Devils.

Ragland finished with a 24-4 record. The Purple Devils fell to Decatur Heritage 60-57 in the semifinals of the Class 1A Northeast regional tournament. 

C.J. Lawler was named honorable mention all-state as a guard. Lawler averaged 13.4 points, and 5.5 assists per game for Ragland.

Sylacauga’s Crews Proctor was a second-team all-state selection in Class 5A.

The senior guard averaged 17 points,10 rebounds and four assists per game for the Aggies.

Sylacauga finished with a 22-4 record and advanced to the Class 5A semifinals for the second time in four seasons. The Aggies fell to Lee-Huntsville 67-25.

Proctor stepped up for the Aggies in the postseason. Proctor scored 31 points in a 70-65 win over Carroll in the semifinals of the Southeast regional. Proctor took over late as he scored eight points in the game-deciding 9-0 run.

Lincoln’s Brian Garrett was named honorable mention all-state as a guard.

The senior sharp shooter averaged 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, three steals and two assists per game for the Golden Bears. Garrett scored a season-high 37 points in a 78-76 win over Alexandria. Lincoln finished the season with a 13-12 record.

Talladega’s Keontae Funderburg was named honorable mention all-state. The senior forward averaged 14.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game for the Tigers.

Talladega finished the season with a 16-6 record and they fell to Tallassee 86-80 in the 5A Southeast sub-regional game.

LaVonte Young is the Sports Editor for The Daily Home. Contact him at lyoung@dailyhome.com or follow him on Twitter @LYoung_DHSports.

