Boys and Girls Club of East Central Alabama to host JSU's Rich Rod

The Boys and Girls Club of East Central Alabama will hold its annual fundraising dinner Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. in Meehan Hall at Jacksonville State University. JSU head football coach Rich Rodriquez will be this year’s guest speaker.
Individual tickets are $125 each, and sponsorships at various levels are also available.
The evening will begin with a reception from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by dinner and recognition of this year’s hometown hero, a member of the community who has supported Boys and Girls Club over the years.
Rodriguez will speak of his own experiences and insights and will bring a message of inspiration to children in the community.
There are seven Boys and Girls Clubs in three counties (Calhoun, Talladega and Randolph) in the East Central Alabama region, all with the mission and goal of “seek(ing) to instill in its members a sense of responsibility, character, education, respect and responsibility.”
Meehan Hall is located at 209 Mountain Street SW in Jacksonville.
For more information, call 256-362-7050.