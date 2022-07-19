 Skip to main content
Boys and Girls Club of East Central Alabama to host JSU's Rich Rod

Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez observing practice drills March 29.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

The Boys and Girls Club of East Central Alabama will hold its annual fundraising dinner Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. in Meehan Hall at Jacksonville State University. JSU head football coach Rich Rodriquez will be this year’s guest speaker.

Individual tickets are $125 each, and sponsorships at various levels are also available.