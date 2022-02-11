Better For It: Auburn football signee looks forward to kicking competition, reflects on Fort Payne career

Auburn football signee Alex McPherson, younger brother of Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson, will be the first to say he didn’t have a great season this past fall.
He converted only 13 of 24 field goal tries for 54 percent, which he saw as lackluster.
Upon hearing this, Fort Payne coach Chris Elmore couldn't help but release a loud dismissive noise and shake his head.
Four of McPherson’s missed kicks were from more than 60 yards away. His 70-yard attempt seemed to fall only two yards short of history, but he still managed a 61-yarder against North Jackson, which broke his older brother's state record.
“He expects every one that he goes out there to make and when he doesn’t make them, he is disappointed,” Elmore said. “So I'm sitting here looking at these numbers going wow what an accomplishment just to have the ability to be able to go try those kicks. He looks at it like, 'I should have made those kicks.'”
To break those numbers down, McPherson converted 7 of 9 from 45 yards or less, which is 78 percent. From 46 to 60 yards, he made 4 of 9, which is 44 percent.
Those numbers compare favorably with what Auburn kicker Anders Carlson did this season before tearing his ACL against Mississippi State on Nov. 13. Carlson made 14 of 18 (78 percent) from 49 yards or less, while missing all three of his tries from 50 yards or longer.
This fall, they'll both be on the Auburn roster. Carlson announced Jan. 5 that he'll return to school instead of entering the NFL draft. McPherson already knew, as he got a heads up from Carlson the previous day.
"I think that was just out of respect. … He texted me and said, 'I just want you to know before you see it online that I'm going to come back,'" McPherson said. "I think that's really special. Not a lot of people would do that, and for him doing that to me it speaks volumes for him and his character. He is a great guy, a great guy. You're not going to meet many people better than him."
The two initially met through kicking camps Evan McPherson and Carlson attended, but Alex has gotten to know Carlson better throughout his recruitment process.
During that time, Carlson has coached him during Auburn's football camps, and the senior kicker was paired up with McPherson when he visited with the team.
"When he sent over that text, I was happy for him because, to me, he wants to go to the league," McPherson said. "I want that for him. … I'm just going to be glad to be able to train with him, and if he beats me, I am going to be happy. I am going to support him."
But McPherson is quick to add that he has every intention of working hard this offseason so he can send his friend to the sidelines next fall.
"To beat out the incumbent guy, you got to be really, really good," said LaDon McPherson, Alex's father. "And that's what I told Alex immediately as soon as we found out. You can't just beat Anders a little bit. You got to beat him a whole lot to prove that you're the guy."
At first glance, McPherson's biggest advantage is his range, but he likely won't be kicking 60-yarders in college, where a missed kick would give opponents possession at Auburn's at least the 43-yard line. By contrast, Alabama's high school rules make it where missed kicks result in touchbacks as long as the ball crosses into the end zone.
Despite that crucial difference, Elmore insisted he'd still put the ball at McPherson's feet without hesitation on kicks up to 57 yards away.
"It's not a 1 out of 100 shot, it's a one out of two," Elmore said. "We've seen him do it time and time again at practice."
With his range and consistency, McPherson almost had his pick of schools, but kicking for Auburn has been his dream since the seventh grade. Also, he got to know the Auburn coaches and felt drawn to them.
"I wasn't just another player that they were recruiting; they were getting to know me personally and on every single level," McPherson said. "Not just the top level of my personality. … It just spoke volumes to me about their staff and how much they care about you. They want to build you into a great football player, but also into a better man."
Then there's the Auburn family itself.
"I think the Auburn fans are one of the greatest in the nation. … I mean, you see the Auburn basketball games, they're camping outside the stadiums," McPherson said. "It's just great. I mean, they're going to do that for football. Every sport matters there."
The nation's top kicking prospect, McPherson has won several competitions and accolades throughout his path to the Plains, but he said he is looking forward to his first-ever competition for actual playing time.
"With me and Anders I think it will be a good, healthy competition," McPherson said. "I think it is going to make both of us better in the long run. It is going to be fun getting to compete with him and just be there with him."
More to follow
His showdown with Carlson won't be the only position battle McPherson has his eyes on this offseason. At Fort Payne, freshman Conner Hughs and Hayden Chambers will face off for the right to be the first non-McPherson in more than a decade to kick for the Wildcats.
"The competition that we have now, there was never a competition for a kicker in high school before," McPherson said. "It was usually just one guy that could kick, but now when you have competition for kickers, it is kind of cool to see because usually, you don't see that everywhere."
McPherson has worked with both kickers, but he's spent more time with Hughs since they are both in high school.
"It's so rewarding when you see where he started at the beginning of the year to where he is now," Alex McPherson said. "It is just amazing. I think his long was maybe 35 yards, and he hit a 50-yarder yesterday. It is just crazy to see the growth that he has done"
Watching McPherson take on the mentor role has also been rewarding for his father, LaDon McPherson, who watches the kickers warm-up before each game.
"Nothing is really more satisfying as a parent than seeing your kid enjoy something as much as they enjoy what they are doing and being able to share it with others," LaDon McPherson said.
Soon enough, Alex will be off to Auburn, but he said he hopes his replacement will surpass him the same way he surpassed his Super Bowl bound-brother.
"It's about the legacy you leave as a player or a coach," Elmore said. "If I were to leave here tomorrow, I hope that I left Fort Payne football better than I found it, and I think Alex can say that for sure about him. He has left Fort Payne High School kicking better than he found it and he found it in pretty good hands."
Lasting legacy
Just as McPherson's oldest brother, Logan McPherson, inspired both Evan and Alex when he kicked his way into the school's record books and a scholarship to Louisiana Tech, Alex's 61-yard state-record kick seemed to have a similar impact on the next generation.
"Sitting there talking to my wife and we look, at most high school stadiums you're going to see little boys running around with the football playing tackle, throwing the ball, trying to score whatever it is," Elmore said. "And my little boy was one of them. He'is in the third grade, and we looked over, and instead of that, we saw five or six little boys in the third grade and mine (Troy Elmore) was one of them, they were over there trying to kick a PAT. They're trying to make an extra point.
"And I told my wife that is pretty cool. I said, 'You don't see that everywhere.'… I thought that is pretty cool. That he and his entire family have set that legacy that I want to be one of those guys."
Alex didn't notice the kids emulating him after his record-setting night until his parents pointed it out.
"I think that is unique," McPherson said. "That is one thing that Fort Payne has that other places don't. It is different. I don't know how to explain. Usually, kids want to score touchdowns, but at Fort Payne, they see the success that Evan is having, and I guess you could say me and our older brother (Logan), and I guess they just want to carry that on."