Bench steps up as Childersburg boys claim area championship

CHILDERSBURG — The Childersburg boys basketball team didn't waste any time locking up its first area championship since 2019 on Thursday night with a 74-62 win over Saks.
"We came out got the lead, they made shots, but my bench played so well," Childersburg coach Johnny Johnson said. "So everything I am so proud of tonight. It's a team effort tonight, a total team effort."
Eight Tigers scored in the victory, with five of those players scoring double-digit points.
Childersburg junior Kordes Swain paced the Tigers with 13 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Swain and tournament MVP Isaac Marbury seemed to haul in every rebound that came their way, especially in the first half.
"Good to have those big guys, in the press too, they block shots," Johnson said. "We finished around the rim, we try to hold teams to one shot, and that is what we did. … Them two guys played hard."
Marbury finished the evening with 10 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.
He was just one of many Tigers that got going early on Thursday. Childersburg started the game on the right side of a 17-2 run during the first 5.5 minutes.
In last month's meetings with Saks, the Tigers won by seven and two points, respectively.
The game never felt near that close this time around, even when Saks put together a few second-half runs.
Johnson said he thought his team peaked when Childersburg beat Sylacauga 86-80 on Jan. 28.
"I thought that was the moment we had a turn right there. … We still ain't shooting the ball great, but we finish around the rim," Johnson said.
What to know
— Marbury and Kordes Swain were joined on the All-Tournament team by four fellow Tigers including: Caleb Swain, Jordan Mann, Sharod Robertson and Ja'Kaleb Stone. Those four players finished with 12, 11, 10 and eight points, respectively.
— Saks struggled at the free-throw line, converting only 5 of 18 attempts. The Tigers, meanwhile, shook off a 2 of 7 performance at the line in the first half to finish 5 of 8 after the break.
Who said
— Johnson on the bench's impact: "Caleb Swain played big for us. Elijah Sims is going to play great defense, made some shots for us. JT same way, but all the guys, to make a run, your bench got to play well, and that is what we needed tonight."
— Marbury on winning the area: "To me, it feels normal. … It feels just like another win. It ain't what I want. I want a ring."