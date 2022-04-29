Baseball playoffs: Fayetteville happy to be in second round

Fayetteville will host Clarke County in the second round of the Class 2A baseball playoffs Friday.
The first game of the doubleheader is set for 4 p.m. If a third game is needed in the best-of-3 series, it is scheduled for Saturday at noon.
Fayetteville head coach Morris Phillips said the Wolves are grateful to still be playing.
“It’s great to still be able to play baseball,” Phillips said. “It’s a fun sport, it’s a great sport. We are very blessed that we still have this opportunity to keep playing.”
Fayetteville earned the right to continue playing putting together a dominant performance as they swept Geneva County 11-1, 9-3 last week in the first round of the playoffs. Phillips was pleased with the way his team played in the first round.
“Pacey DeLoach did a great job on the mound for us,” Phillips said. “We were able to take care of business at the plate. We were led by Evan Baker. He had a home run and two doubles at the plate in game one. In game two, Ethan Jones did a great job on the mound for us. Marlon Cook came on in relief and he was able to shut the door on them. We were just able to chip away in the second game getting a run or two here and there. We were able to pull away from it.”
Evan Baker and the Wolves went into last week’s series looking to send a message with how they performed.
“We all had a goal, we wanted to go in there and make a statement,” Baker said. “We just didn’t want to beat them, we wanted to go out there and show how good we really are. We wanted to set the tone for the rest of the playoffs.”
Baker has played a major role in the Wolves' success not only last week but throughout the season. Baker leads the team with a .493 batting average and in RBIs with 28.
“This year it has been about being patient at the plate but aggressive at the same time,” Baker said. You have to go up there and be in attack mode. You have to go up there looking to do damage and that’s what I have done all season. It has worked so far.”
Bakers and the Wolves enter this series still with a bad taste in their mouths after losing to Ariton in the second round of the playoffs last season.
“It’s definitely a lot of motivation coming into the second round,” Baker said. “It’s my senior year so we want to make it past the second round. For us returners from last year we know how bad it hurt last year. We are looking forward to being in the second round this year. We feel better prepared. We have worked hard to clean up the little things.”
The Wolves take on a Clarke County team that was ranked third in the final Class 2A poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs cruised past Luverne 4-0, 15-3 in the first round last week. With the wins, Clarke County increased its winning streak to nine games.
“It’s going to be a very good series,” Phillips said. “I think we are pretty evenly matched. They are not going to be a pushover by no means. We just have to come out and play baseball. We have to swing the bats, put the ball in play and we have to make the routine plays. If we make the routine plays and throw strikes we are going to be fine. I like our chances.”
Another factor that may help the Wolves’ chances is the playoff atmosphere at Fayetteville. Baker said the support that they receive in the playoffs is unreal.
“It means the world to us and it’s awesome,” Baker said. “ I know whenever we play a playoff round here it’s going to be packed out because our fans love to support us and we love playing in front of them. It really motivates us and gets us going.”