B.B. Comer's ascent, best players of 2021 and other takeaways from the end of the high school football season

It is officially cold in Alabama. That means it’s time to get out the hot chocolate and the holiday decorations. Unfortunately, that means it’s also time to say goodbye to the 2021 high school football season around these parts.
However, it wouldn’t be the holiday season without a few parting gifts, so here are a few big takeaways to tide us all over until football returns in 2022.
1. B.B. Comer’s rise to a 2A powerhouse
When coach Adam Fossett arrived at B.B. Comer in 2018, the Tigers hadn’t finished with a winning season since 2001.
B.B. Comer has put together two such seasons in the last two years. In fact, departing seniors who played the last four years will leave with an overall record of 27-19.
That makes them the first group of four-year Tigers to finish with an overall winning record since 1998, and the fact that this was Fossett’s fourth year on the job doesn’t seem coincidental.
“My program is just about believing in hard work,” Fossett said after the win over Isabella in the second round of the playoffs. “One, they believe in me, they believe in this staff, and they believe in hard work, and that says so much about these kids. That says so much about their work ethic, their want to.”
The 2021 group didn’t win a championship, but they did advance to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 1995.
They also:
— Advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the third-consecutive season, a first for the program.
— Won 10 games for only the fourth time in program history.
Finally, any player that has been on the roster for the last three seasons has a 4-3 record in the postseason.
“We think about, hey, this happened in a short amount of time,” Fossett said after the Isabella win. “I don’t even think about that, to be honest with you. I think about I want these guys to be successful because they deserve to be successful, and they put in the work to be successful, and we’ve done that. Like they have worked their tails off, and I’m so proud of them.
I’m so proud of our school, our program, all the people that are involved in this. Our administration is so supportive of sports and so supportive of what we do. … What a crowd, how about this crowd tonight coming to Isabella and just making so much noise all the way. They never got down on us. This is what high school is all about. They should write a story about this. Like we should be a reality show or maybe a movie because this is special.”
2. All-Playoff team
I watched the following local schools play games in the postseason: B.B. Comer (twice) and Winterboro (once).
My other responsibilities make it tough to watch the offensive line, tight ends or defensive players enough to elevate one performance over another. So with that out of the way, I want to spotlight the best quarterback, running back and wide receiver I saw in the postseason, in addition to three other deserving players.
Quarterback Devonta Carmichael (B.B. Comer)
Against Isabella:
Completed eight of 15 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball 10 times for 11 yards.
The Tigers quarterback might have played one of his best games of the season despite leaving the field with injuries twice, including once in the first quarter. His night likely should have been even bigger. At least one pass was dropped 32 yards downfield and an Isabella defender seemed to get away with an early hit on receiver James Carmichael on what would have likely been a gain of at least 15 or 20 yards.
Despite being under pressure for most of the evening, Devonta Carmichael still managed to distribute the ball to five different pass catchers, and six of his eight completions resulted in gains of at least 19 yards or a touchdown.
Running back Kamore Harris (B.B. Comer)
Against G.W. Long:
31 carries, 185 yards, two touchdowns
At least five tackles (likely more), including one for loss and one sack
Harris powered the offense for most of the evening. It seemed like the sophomore might wear down late, but he scored from 43 yards away on third-and-8 with 2:25 left in the game. Then facing an 8-point lead, it was Harris who recovered the game-clinching onside kick with 1:44 to play despite two players from each team beating him to the ball first.
Wide receiver James Carmichael (B.B. Comer)
Against Isabella:
3 catches, team-high 108 yards
At least one likely touchdown-saving tackle
He took a deep ball 46 yards downfield on the Tiger’s first offensive snap of the game, but his best catch of the night likely came when the Tigers trailed by four points with nine minutes remaining. B.B. Comer’s defense had just recorded its first stop of the second half, so points were critical. Carmichael managed to high-point a ball that came in a little too high on second-and-5 to advance the ball to the Isabella 3-yard line. B.B. Comer scored on the next play.
Defender Dequarious Truss (Winterboro)
Against Sumiton Christian:
14 tackles, 1 interception
Truss looked more like a nickel cornerback for much of the evening, but the sophomore held up well in coverage. This was evidenced by Truss’ timely interception inside Bulldog territory in the third quarter. That stop allowed Winterboro to hold onto what was at the time a 24-0 lead.
Running back Jashaslin James (Winterboro)
Against Sumiton Christian:
14 carries, 193 yards, three touchdowns
James had only 36 yards at the half on six carries, but everything changed when he took his first carry of the second half 62 yards for a touchdown. For an encore performance, James bowled over defenders lined up in the middle of the field for a 66-yard touchdown with 5:50 remaining in the game.
Defender John Murphy (B.B. Comer)
Against G.W. Long:
9 total tackles, including seven solo tackles, one tackle for a loss and sack
Murphy also recovered two onside kicks in the second half.
Murphy set the tone early, recording three total tackles, including one for loss in the Tiger’s first seven defensive snaps. His defense rallied around their leader’s hot start and held G.W. Long to 46 yards of total offense in the first half.
3. All-season team
This list might be better thought of as the 11 best individual performances I saw this season. Season-long statistics were NOT taken into consideration for this list. Only players recognized on one of my previous lists were considered. I cut that list down to 11, including two quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and two defensive players accompanied by three other deserving players.
Quarterbacks
Devonta Carmichael (B.B. Comer)
Against Isabella: See above.
Jack Poarch (Lincoln)
Against Corner:
Completed 6 of 16 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball seven times for 51 yards and the game-winning touchdown as time expired.
In the most meaningful game of Lincoln’s season, Poarch completed two of three passes for 25 yards before calling his own number on fourth-and-10 with 11.9 seconds left. Poarch picked up 18 yards on that improvisation to set up his 1-yard game-winning sneak into the end zone as time expired.
Running back
Maleek Pope (Sylacauga)
Against Beauregard:
16 carries, 356 yards and four touchdowns
Pope might be his own worst enemy as he makes everything he does look effortless. His four scores came on runs of 46, 62, 78 and 82 yards. What more can anyone ask of him at this point?
Kamore Harris (B.B. Comer)
Against Lanett:
20 carries, 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Harris is one of two players I recognized more than once this season, and he is the only one that I recognized three times. He produced every single time he took the field, but against Lanett, B.B. Comer’s top two quarterbacks both played through injuries that meant the Tigers truly were relying on Harris in a way that didn’t in other big games.
Harris outscored eight of Lanett’s opponents this season by himself on scoring runs of 62 and 84 yards. He also shone on the defensive side of the ball where he recorded a 14-yard sack which led to a punt that B.B. Comer then blocked late in the fourth quarter. However, the Tigers ultimately failed to get the final four yards needed to take the lead in the final minutes.
Wide receiver
Zeke Deloach (Fayetteville)
Against Woodland:
5 receptions, 94 yards and a touchdown
7 carries, 30 yards and a touchdown
Deloach caught pretty much everything thrown his way, including one underthrown ball tipped up by a defender. This was pretty much THE complete performance every coach hopes for out of their top receivers, plus he also took a few snaps at running back for the first time in his career.
Wide receiver James Carmichael (B.B. Comer)
Against Isabella: See above.
Defender Troy McKinney (Winterboro)
Against Wadley:
6 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown
3 carries for 8 yards
Blocked extra point
(At least) 6 tackles, including three for loss and one sack
2 quarterback pressures resulting in an interception and an incompletion
Still, probably the single-most dominant performance I’ve seen this season. McKinney is one of the fastest kids in the state and that allows him to make an impact during all three phases of the game.
Dequarious Truss (Winterboro)
Against Sumiton Christian: See above.
Other selections
Running back Jashaslin James (Winterboro)
Against Sumiton Christian: See above.
Defender John Murphy (B.B. Comer)
Against G.W. Long: See above.
Defender Brandon Estelle (Lincoln)
Against Corner:
2 interceptions, including one 56-yard interception return for a touchdown
(At least) two pass breakups
(At least) two tackles
1 carry for 4 yards
Other players of the month recognized this season:
Quarterback Pacey Deloach (Fayetteville)
Quarterback Chris Swain (Childersburg)
Wide receiver Caleb Groce (Pell City)
Wide receiver Kentrell Borden (Pell City)
Defender Zach Wren (Lincoln)
Right Guard Christopher West (Sylacauga)
Right Tackle Landon Burns (Sylacauga)
Tight end Caleb Swain (Childersburg)
Kicker Levi Phillips (Fayetteville)