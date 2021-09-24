B.B. Comer-Winterboro headline non-region rivalry games

A capsule preview of some high school football games involving teams from The Daily Home’s coverage area tonight. Kickoff at all sites is set for 7:
B.B. Comer at Winterboro
Last meeting: Comer won 47-8 (2020)
Series: Comer leads 24-9
Outlook: Winterboro enters tonight’s game looking to get back on the winning track after falling to Wadley 43-22 last week. Troy McKinney had a huge game for the Bulldogs as he caught six passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. McKinney will need to have a big game in all three phases of the game if the Bulldogs are going to be successful. McKinney will also need to get some help from the several other talented skill players on Winterboro.
During Winterboro’s two-game winning streak, Jashaslin James was the focal point of the offense as he rushed for over 100 yards in both games.
Defensively, the Bulldogs (2-3) will have their hands filled with trying to slow down a high powered B.B. Comer offense that has scored 40 or more points in three of the last four games. Kamore Harris had another big game for the Tigers (3-2) last week against Ranburne. The sophomore rushed for four touchdowns. Quarterback Devonta Carmichael also had a breakout performance as he threw for two touchdowns. If the Bulldogs allow both the passing and ground attack to get going at the same time tonight it may end up being a long night.
Childersburg at Sylacauga
Last meeting: Sylacauga won 57-14 (2020)
Series: Sylacauga 50-21-2
Outlook: Sylacauga kicks off the second half of the season tonight against rival Childersburg. The Aggies (2-2) are coming off a bye week which gave players like running back Maleek Pope to heal some injuries. Pope is looking to have another big-time performance. The senior running back rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Tallassee.
Brayson Edwards is also looking to build off a solid performance. The senior quarterback threw for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown against an aggressive Tallassee defense. The key for the Aggies in this game and in the second half of the season will depend on their offensive line. If Edwards can have time in the pocket and if Pope can have space to run, Sylacauga could close out the regular season on a roll.
Childersburg (1-4) enters tonight’s game looking to put together a complete game. The Tigers fell to Dadeville 33-6 last week. Childersburg head coach Johnny Johnson said his team played good for three quarters in that game.
Fayetteville at Victory Christian
Last meeting: Fayetteville won 20-6 (in 2020)
Series: Victory Christian leads 4-3
Outlook: Victory Christian (2-3) looks to put together another strong performance. The Lions cruised past TC Central 42-0 last week without head coach Bruce Breland. Victory Christian played a few games without their head coach last season.
The Lions have several playmakers that can score every time they touch the ball. Freshman starting quarterback Shepard Sergeant scored three touchdowns last week including a 68-yard run. Tight end Cameron Cheatwood provides a big target for Sergeant. Cheatwood had touchdown receptions of 56-yard and 46-yards against the Fighting Tigers.
Fayetteville (2-2) enters tonight’s game looking to bounce back from last week’s loss to Vincent. During those two games, the Wolves allowed a total of 102 points to Lanett and Vincent. Offensively, Pacey DeLoach will have to spread the ball around to his talented duo of receivers in Zeke DeLoach and Levi Phillips. Both players were key in Fayetteville’s pair of wins to open the season.
Pell City at Calera
Last meeting: Calera won 1-0 forfeit, (2020)
Series: Pell City leads 2-1
Outlook: Pell City’s road tour will stop in Calera tonight. The Panthers are in the second game of playing five out of the next six games on the road. Pell City started their road trip off by falling to Oxford 35-10. The Panthers (1-3) will look to bounce back in a place where they had success. In 2019, Pell City defeated Calera 27-21. Pell City struggled to score again last week as they only managed 10 points. That was the third time this season that they scored 14 points or less.
Tonight, the Eagles (2-2) will look to earn their second win in a row. Calera is coming off a bye week. They defeated Chilton County 21-0 on Sept.10. Scoring hasn’t been a problem for the Eagles as they have scored 21 points or more in three of their first four games. Defensive wise they are allowing 23 points per game which included 38- and 34-point outings.
TC Central at Loachapoka
Last meeting: Loachapoka won 44-0 (2020)
Series: Loachapoka leads 5-11
Outlook: TC Central (0-3) enters tonight’s game looking to get their first win of the season. The Fighting Tigers are coming off a 42-0 loss to Victory Christian. That was the second time this season that they have been shut out.
Defensively, the young Fighting Tigers will have the task of slowing down a Loachapoka team that has scored 40 points in two of their first three games.
Loachapoka (2-1) will be motivated to get a bad taste out of their mouth after they fell to Maplesville 49-0 last week.
If TC Central can find a way to leave with a win it would snap a 10-game losing streak to the Indians.