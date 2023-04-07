B.B. Comer senior celebrates basketball scholarship with Gadsden State

Talladega, AL (35160)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.