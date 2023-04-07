B.B. Comer senior celebrates basketball scholarship with Gadsden State

SYLACAUGA — The B.B. Comer assembly line is sending another athlete to college.
That sounds about right. The Tigers, after all, have players with smarts, skills and common sense.
The latest to get the ticket to college is Comer senior guard Aliyah Gaddis. She inked a women’s basketball scholarship with Gadsden State Community College on Friday afternoon.
Gaddis, the uncanny floor leader, couldn’t wait to sign her scholarship with the Cardinals.
The 17-year-old Gaddis has been waiting a basketball lifetime for this.
“I want to elevate my game, and I want to show them what I can do,” the 5-foot-6 Gaddis said.
She intends to hit the target, too, on the junior college hardwood.
“I’m quick, and I can create space,” Gaddis said. “I’m in my prime. I’m more of a shooter, and I never give up.”
The recruit from Comer has started for the last three seasons for the Tigers varsity basketball team. This winter, Gaddis averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists per game for the Class 2A, Area 7 girls basketball champion from B.B. Comer.
Gaddis not only is unselfish, she is also an electrifying talent. She stole the ball no less than 139 times for the Tigers in her senior season this winter.
“Aliyah is a ball player, and she always goes hard,” Comer girls head coach Michael Hale said.
The coach expects the most out of Gaddis, always. And the Tiger coach usually got what he was looking for from her.
College basketball is right down her alley, too. Gaddis can do this.
She could be a freshman contributor for the Gadsden State Cardinals next season.
“I always knew she could play college ball,” Hale said. “Aliyah is a pure shooter, and she can lead. She knows how to get up and down (the court).”
Her mother is just as enthralled about the impending junior college experience as Aliyah Gaddis is.
“This is a fresh start for Aliyah,” Seni Gaddis, the player’s mother, said.
There is much more to it than just that, however. This mother and daughter from Sylacauga have a strong bond, from the Comer basketball court, to the living room at home.
“She is going big,” Seni Gaddis said. “Aliyah is going to be an asset to their team (at Gadsden State). This is a little overwhelming, but she has always wanted to play basketball in college.”
Aliyah Gaddis is a no-doubter. She is going to empty her athletic gas tank in junior college.
The teenager will hold nothing back at Gadsden State, and Comer senior basketball player Ever Harris is happy to see Gaddis get her college basketball chance.
“Aliyah wants this, and she can shoot,” Harris said. “She is little but fast.”
Gaddis had a few other college recruiters knocking on her door other than just Gadsden State, too. The B.B. Comer senior guard was also recruited by Lawson State Community College from Birmingham, Southern State Community College from Wadley, Ala. and Snead State Community College from Boaz.
Jacksonville State likes Gaddis’ basketball skills, too. Aliyah Gaddis is a popular girl.