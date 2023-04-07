 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

B.B. Comer senior celebrates basketball scholarship with Gadsden State

Aliyah Gaddis signing

B.B. Comer senior Aliyah Gaddis signed with Gadsden State.

 Submitted

SYLACAUGA — The B.B. Comer assembly line is sending another athlete to college.

That sounds about right. The Tigers, after all, have players with smarts, skills and common sense.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.