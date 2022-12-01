B.B. Comer ready to meet Fyffe for the championship ring

AUBURN — After 12 wins, one region championship, a theatre full of film study and four state playoff games, B.B. Comer High School is ready for the last step in the process.
The team from Sylacauga is itchy and anxious for the school’s first shot at a state football championship. The Tigers (12-2) will line up against the unscathed and the Fyffe Red Devils (14-0) on Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock for the Class 2A state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The contest can’t get here soon enough either for B.B. Comer, which is on an eight-game winning streak. The Tigers aren’t lucky; they are good, and Comer thinks it is stout enough to win it all.
“We’re ready for this to get here," Tigers head football coach Adam Fossett said. "We’ve been practicing and watching film. The state championship game is a great platform for our program. We want to be tradition-rich, like Fyffe.”
Fyffe High School has won five state titles in their gridiron history. The Red Devils have bolstered their resume’ with 573 wins over 90 years of football.
They have managed to win a total of 65 percent of their games, all-time. In comparison, B.B. Comer has won 439 football games in 98 years of blocking, tackling and trying.
The Tigers have won just 46 percent of their football games, all-time. But they have a championship-quality team this year.
The 12 wins and the four playoff triumphs indicate that for B.B. Comer.
“We have more grit (this season). We have more speed and more athletes. And we think we can beat Fyffe. We have a great attitude, and we want to win the state championship,” said the Tigers’ Richard Weed, a sophomore defensive back and wide receiver.
He has four touchdown catches on the season, to go along with 103 tackles on defense.
“I love getting to the ball and making tackles,” Weed said.
But do the Tigers have enough championship-tier players like Weed to win it all?
The Fyffe Red Devils are averaging 45 points a game. They have stepped on the gas for 655 points this season.
Fyffe High School has outscored Red Bay, Winston County, Tuscaloosa Academy and Pisgah, 166-35 in the Class 2A state playoffs.
“They’re like a machine," Fossett said. "We’re going to have to play physical.”
The Red Devils have a prolific offense with the wing-T style of finesse and trickery. But B.B. Comer has a plan that just might work against Fyffe.
“We need to beat them to the spot and make the tackle," Comer High senior defensive end Jai Gaddis said. "We’ve got the speed (to get there). When we play together, no one can stop us.”
He could surely envision the Tigers winning the state football crown Friday afternoon. And Gaddis thinks the matchup just might favor the Tigers against Fyffe High School.
“They have played no one like us, and they’re going to learn to respect us,” said Gaddis.
That isn’t a threat; that’s a B.B. Comer promise, with an extra scoop of desire on top.
And according to Fossett, “This is a determination thing. This is it. We’re getting locked in, and we want to start fast.”
Why not B.B. Comer for the Class 2A state football championship? The Tigers have all the ingredients to get a ring and a trophy at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
It just might be time for Comer to win the state title — this year, this week and in an SEC stadium like Auburn.
“We can’t wait for Friday," Weed said. "There’s going to be a lot of cheers. We’re going to play in a big stadium, and we want to show the world (what we’re capable of).”