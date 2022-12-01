 Skip to main content
B.B. Comer ready to meet Fyffe for the championship ring

Comer-Highland Home16.jpg

B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett has his team heading to the state championship game.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

AUBURN — After 12 wins, one region championship, a theatre full of film study and four state playoff games, B.B. Comer High School is ready for the last step in the process.

The team from Sylacauga is itchy and anxious for the school’s first shot at a state football championship. The Tigers (12-2) will line up against the unscathed and the Fyffe Red Devils (14-0) on Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock for the Class 2A state championship game at Jordan-Hare Stadium.