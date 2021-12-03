B.B. Comer girls raise expectations following historic season

Within minutes of suffering a 76-55 loss to Lanett in the Class 2A sub-regional back in February, B.B. Comer coach Michael Hale pulled then-freshman Aniyah Dates aside for quick word.
“I said ‘Raven (McCain) is not here to save you next year,’” Hale said. “‘You’re the person that has to be, you have to be everything we need you to be.’”
McCain earned third-team all-state honors after averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.9 steals for the Tigers last season. She was the main reason B.B. Comer secured the program’s first-ever Area championship to advance to the subregion round for only the second time ever.
Those are the shoes Dates steps into this year as a sophomore, but Hale believes she is up to the task.
“She’s the girl,” Hale said. “She is the girl that we are going to play through. She is going to be the girl that we’re looking to for leadership. … We will go as far as Aniyah can take us.”
Her transition into a true focal-point role will be aided by the return of junior Aliyah Gaddis, who sat out last season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Hale said he would not be surprised if it takes Gaddis a few weeks to adjust to the game’s speed after such an extended absence. However, the junior’s shot appears to be even better than it was when she scored 470 points as a freshman.
“That is what we were missing last year, we were missing shooting,” Hale said. “We had scoring. Raven could score when she wanted to, but we were missing a big-time shooter to stretch out defenses, and right now we have a girl that can do that.”
London Glasper likely won’t see many scoring opportunities this season, but Hale said he would look to her to fill up almost every other column on the stat sheet, including rebounds.
Hale is asking all three of those girls to step up in a big way for the Tigers this season, and they won’t have a lot of time to figure things out. Three of their first four games are against area opponents, including Friday night’s opener at Fayetteville.
That’s why the leadership of Ever Harris is going to be so critical for B.B. Comer this season.
“When something goes wrong, I am going to look to her and say fix it,” Hale said.
Harris has already proven she’s taken that message to heart. Just last week, Hale planned to give the girls an extra day off over the Thanksgiving weekend, but Harris texted her coach to let him know that the team needed the extra practice. So thanks to Harris, that is what the Tigers did, and it just might prove to be a critical one given the team’s desire to aim higher this year despite the loss of McCain and others last season.
“Last year, my girls were just learning how to play the game of basketball. … Now, we know how to play basketball, we know how to get in our gaps,” Hale said. “We can build. We’re in a situation where we can build, and the first round is not an option.”