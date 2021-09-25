B.B. Comer dominates rival Winterboro

ALPINE — A few minutes after BB Comer’s players and fans finished singing the alma mater on Friday night at Winterboro, the lights inside the stadium went out.
It was an apt metaphor, since the visiting Tigers had long since turned out the lights in their rivalry matchup. Comer scored a 63-20 win, and they dominated early by racing out to a 43-6 halftime lead.
“We came out here and made sure we got the job done tonight,” Comer senior Korey Anderson said. “We dominated for four quarters.”
The Tigers (4-2) were unstoppable on offense, racking up 357 of their 473 offensive yards before halftime. Comer even added a 29-yard field goal on a perfectly executed drive right before halftime.
Scenes from high school football action between Winterboro and B.B. Comer.
Quarterback Devonta Carmichael finished with 224 yards rushing and throwing, accounting for five touchdowns through the air. His offense opened the game with a 72-yard halfback pass, and they didn’t punt until the game was already well into the second half.
“Like Coach (Adam Fossett) said, put together four quarters,” Carmichael said. “That’s all we had to do.”
The Bulldogs (3-3) did manage some yards in the first half, but failed to score on a first-and-goal inside the Comer 10, while trailing 19-0. After they finally dented the scoreboard on a 2-yard pass from Christopher Travis to Anthony Curry, making the score 33-6, Comer’s Richard Weed gathered in the ensuing kickoff and returned it 80 yards for an answering touchdown.
The game was marked by emotion, which boiled over just before halftime in a near melee that resulted in several 15-yard penalties. The two teams did not shake hands after the final whistle.
What to know
—B.B. Comer’s Chris Garrett celebrated his birthday in style Friday, catching three touchdown passes from Carmichael, totaling 40 yards. Garrett also threw a 72-yard pass to James Carmichael on the first play from scrimmage.
—Winterboro’s Jashaslin James led the Bulldog offense, with 118 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter.
—Comer’s Dayleon Welch, pressed into duty at the tailback spot because of injuries, had a night as well, with 95 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Who said
—B.B. Comer head coach Adam Fossett: “A couple of times, our guys kind of got a little over emotional. But there’s only so much that you can take before you’re backed in a corner. That’s kind of the way I felt. We’re backed in a corner a little, and I feel like the game got out of hand.”
—Winterboro head coach Skylar Mansfield: “We’ve kind of adopted a motto this week that we’re really going to stand behind our name and build our name up and build our brand and turn into a contender. It was disappointing, but we’ve still got work to do.”
Next up
—Both teams jump back into region play next week. Winterboro travels to take on Talladega County Central. B.B. Comer returns home to face Horseshoe Bend, on Thursday night.