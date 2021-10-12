B.B. Comer coach asks for donations to support senior dinners, and community responds

Adam Fossett started a senior tradition four years ago when he joined the B.B. Comer Tiger Nation as athletics director and head football coach.
He and his family host senior football players and senior cheerleaders for dinner on Thursday nights for a time of food, fun and a chance to bond with one another during their senior year.
But this year’s B.B. Comer senior class is the largest, and about 20 of them are on his team. He reached out to the community for donations to support the Thursday dinners, and they responded.
“There has been an outpouring of support for this program," he said. "I am amazed at the overwhelming response from the community. It is a huge benefit for these students to be able to socialize and get away from the stresses at school. It is good for morale.”
The program started small, but it outgrew the confines of a home economics classroom, and the seniors now meet at his home.
“And lately, we’ve been meeting at my in-law’s house," he said. "They prepare simple things like tacos, and side items, and it really is a family affair, but we all enjoy it.”
Senior cheerleader Miciah Harris has attended several dinners and appreciates the hospitality and family-like atmosphere.
“This is one of the best things I’ve experienced. It’s like you are a part of a family, and they make you feel like you are part of their family," Harris said. "They just tell us to make ourselves at home, and we fix our plates, as much as we want to eat, and then we play basketball and cornhole, or watch football. We just hang out, and it’s been a really good thing for us to bond, and to be with our senior friends somewhere else besides school.”
Senior defensive and offensive lineman Korey Anderson said it is a special time.
“Senior dinners are opportunities for us to have fun in a completely different environment," Anderson said. "We laugh and cut up, and we feel like this is something special just for us, because we are seniors.”
Fossett said donations are still needed for the last dinner of the regular season, and for any that come up during the state playoffs.
“It takes about $200 to feed this many students," he said. "I have received checks, and I have had people tell me to make them out a grocery list, and they buy the food, and we prepare it. Either way is good.”
Anyone interested in donating can contact B.B. Comer High School for more information at 256-315-5400.