Auburn flips Munford four-star talent Smith

MUNFORD — All along, it looked as though Munford High all-stater Sylvester Smith was destined to become a Tennessee Volunteer.
But all of that unraveled in recent hours and days. Simply put, Smith, the four-star football talent, had a change of heart.
And Smith’s heart has taken him from Knoxville, Tenn., to Auburn. So, Jordan-Hare Stadium it is. The two-time Class 4A all-state defensive back from Munford High is now expected to patrol the secondary with the Auburn Tigers and new head coach Hugh Freeze.
College recruiting is an inexact science, but it is pretty definite that the 6-foot, 185-pound Smith has decommitted from Tennessee and is now bound for Auburn.
“This happened fast. Sylvester visited Auburn on Saturday, and they made a good connection. He met with coach (Hugh) Freeze. And in Sylvester’s heart he believes he is supposed to go there (to Auburn),” said Munford High head football coach Michael Easley.
Smith is a four-year starter on defense for the Munford Lions. He will step on the college football field next fall as a safety.
And according to Easley, Smith is absolutely sure about his change in direction, from the Tennessee Vols to the Auburn Tigers.
“Sylvester feels like he needs to go there. He feels like Auburn is home. He is a competitor. He can cover. He can block, and Sylvester can play on special teams. He watches film like crazy, and he has that closing speed,” said Easley.
And Smith has Southeastern Conference-caliber defensive speed in the 4.5-second locale in the 40-yard dash.
“Sylvester is a fierce competitor. He is blessed with a lot of ability. He just needs to get into the (Auburn) playbook,” said Easley, the Munford coach.
As for the Tennessee coaching staff, it was in Munford as recently as last Wednesday, checking on Smith, the Division I recruit.
“Coach (Josh) Heupel was here. He likes Sylvester’s physical play. Coach Heupel knows he has some natural ability,” said Easley.
Tennessee and Auburn are just two of 34 colleges who have offered Munford High’s Smith a Division I football scholarship. The list is long and is stuffed full of recruiters, including those from Oklahoma, Nebraska, Michigan, Southern Cal, LSU, Miami, Georgia, Kansas, Florida, Arkansas and Mississippi State.
But Auburn is where Munford High senior Sylvester Smith wants to hang out, push his ability to the limit and win some SEC football games. Smith is positive.
From the bottom of his heart, to the top of his War Eagle helmet.
So long, Tennessee, and hello, Jordan-Hare Stadium.