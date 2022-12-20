 Skip to main content
Auburn flips Munford four-star talent Smith

ashville v munford - football 014 tw.jpg

Munford QB #11 Sylvester Smith finds running room.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

MUNFORD — All along, it looked as though Munford High all-stater Sylvester Smith was destined to become a Tennessee Volunteer.

But all of that unraveled in recent hours and days. Simply put, Smith, the four-star football talent, had a change of heart.