 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ASB wrestlers win 19th straight championship

State wrestling teaser
By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

TALLADEGA — The dynasty is still intact.

The Alabama School for the Blind is still No. 1. The ASB wrestlers reeled off their 19th straight championship recently in the South Central Association of Schools for the Blind tournament.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.