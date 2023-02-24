ASB wrestlers win 19th straight championship

TALLADEGA — The dynasty is still intact.
The Alabama School for the Blind is still No. 1. The ASB wrestlers reeled off their 19th straight championship recently in the South Central Association of Schools for the Blind tournament.
Coach Troy Haynes’ squad beat out five teams and five states in the highly competitive meet. The Alabama School for the Blind took the tournament title with 193 points.
ASB easily outdistanced all the other teams, including runner-up Oklahoma (119 points), third-place Texas (97 points), fourth-place Georgia (79 points) and fifth-place Mississippi (56 points). The Louisiana School for the Blind pulled in at sixth place with 23 points.
Not only did ASB win it all once again, the team also came away with nine individual weight division title-winners.
Those weight class champions include Ricky Weaver (113 pounds), Jay Tinniehill (126 pounds), Moises Francisco (132 pounds), Daymion Winfrey (138 pounds), Andre Garrett (145 pounds) and Ny’ Dariun Jones (160 pounds).
Three more individual wrestling titles were claimed by ASB’s Rin Pollard at 170 pounds, Chris Weaver at 182 pounds, and Cedric Carver in the 195-pound weight division. The wrestling team also includes three other talented grapplers with Abby Theiss, Kentavious Tinniehill and Cole Young.
Along with head coach Troy Haynes, the ASB wrestlers are also tutored and mentored by assistant coaches Jimmy Dean and Josh Haynes.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 362-1000.