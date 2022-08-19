 Skip to main content
Arkansas committment leads Moody to victory over Pell City to kickstart the Jake Ganus era

Cole McCarty

Moody quarterback Cole McCarty (2) completed 15 of 20 passes for 335 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the Blue Devils 55-21 victory over Pell City on Friday.

 David Atchison | St. Clair Times

PELL CITY — Davion Dozier didn’t waste a second of Moody’s 55-21 victory at Pell City on Friday.

On the game's third play, the star receiver almost effortlessly wrestled the ball right out of a defender’s hands to win what should have been a tightly contested 50-50 ball for a 30-yard gain.

