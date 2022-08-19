Arkansas committment leads Moody to victory over Pell City to kickstart the Jake Ganus era

PELL CITY — Davion Dozier didn’t waste a second of Moody’s 55-21 victory at Pell City on Friday.
On the game's third play, the star receiver almost effortlessly wrestled the ball right out of a defender’s hands to win what should have been a tightly contested 50-50 ball for a 30-yard gain.
“Good things happen when you get the ball to No. 4 … That kid he’s grown up so much as a young man,” Moody coach Jake Ganus said. “Not as a football player as a young man, and I just couldn’t be more proud of him, and he is truly destined for greatness.”
Dozier, a three-star prospect committed to Arkansas, finished the night with seven receptions and a career-high 258 yards and two touchdowns despite sitting for most of the second half.
The senior spent most of the offseason working on his route running and other skills that would help him pick up yards after the catch. That was more than evident on Friday night as Dozier gained 70 yards and 81 yards on back-to-back drives, with the bulk of those yards coming after the catch.
Dozier said his 81-yard catch that saw him weave in and out of the middle of the field before he dove into the end zone for the score was his favorite play.
“I got across the middle a lot,” Dozier said. “I never really got across the middle last year, but once I get across the middle I show y’all what I can do, and I feel like that happened tonight.”
Dozier’s score gave the Blue Devils a 35-14 lead with 6:28 left in the half. Both teams turned the ball over in the final minutes of the half.
Moody got back on track after halftime when a kick recovery in the second half set the Blue Devils up for a two-play scoring drive that saw running back Blaine Burke find the end zone after gains of 15 and 21 yards, respectively.
Burke finished the night with 11 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Moody linebacker Gavyn Baker found the end zone on the very next play when he scooped up a fumble and ran it back 33 yards to give Moody a 49-14 lead with 11:14 remaining in the third quarter.
“It has been a wild ride to this point,” Ganus said. “We’ve changed a lot of things, and it started with the culture in that locker room and those guys believing in me, and I believe in them, and my coaches and I couldn’t be more happy right now.”
What to know
— Moody quarterback Cole McCarty completed 15 of 20 passes for 335 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception hauled in by Pell City defensive back L.J. Berry in the end zone. Both of his other passing touchdowns went to receiver Aidan Robinson. McCarty also carried the ball three times himself for 15 yards and an additional score.
— Pell City first-year coach Steve Mask said he was proud that his team didn’t fold when they trailed Moody 13-0 only six minutes into the game. Panthers quarterback Caleb Groce carried the ball through a hole for a 45-yard rushing touchdown on Pell City’s second drive. He then capped the next drive with a 13-yard completion to sophomore Zack Duncan to make it a one-possession game with 10:29 left in the first half.
— For most of the night, Pell City’s offense was powered by running back Markise Bedford. He finished with 17 carries for 140 yards. He also caught two passes for 18 yards.
— Friday night’s matchup pitted Moody’s Ganus, a first-time head coach, against the Panthers’ first-year coach Mask who had previously led teams to 210 wins in a 25-year career which included four state titles.
Who said
— Mask on Bedford: “I thought Markise ran the ball hard. I thought the offensive line got some holes for him. There are a lot of positives we’re going to build on. We’re going to touch on the negatives, but we are going to build on the positives going forward.”
— Mask on Dozier: “We gave up way too many big plays, explosive plays with an explosive player. He makes you look silly sometimes, but he will make a lot more people look silly this year too.”
— Dozier on playing next week inside Moody’s newly renovated stadium: “It is crazy because we ain’t even stepped foot on the field yet. So we will practice on it next week.”
— Ganus on unsung heroes: “What the stats don’t show is Kolby Seymour, Aidan Robinson, Braden Wright blocking their butt off on those screens, on the downfield throws. That is stuff that doesn’t go in the stat book, but I notice.”
Next up
—Pell City hits the road to face Leeds on Friday night at 7. Moody returns home where the Blue Devils will play their first game inside a newly renovated stadium when Sylacauga visits on Friday at 7 p.m.