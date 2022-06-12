Area players ASWA All-State baseball honors

East central Alabama was well-represented on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state baseball teams, which were released Sunday.
The Daily Home’s coverage area had four players selected all-state.
Fayetteville’s Evan Baker and Brady Butler earn all-state honors. Baker and Butler played a major role in the Wolves success in 2022. Fayetteville finished with an 18-13 record and fell in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A playoffs to Ariton.
Baker earned a spot on the first-team as an outfielder. Baker had a huge season for the Wolves. The senior had a batting average of .473 with two home runs, 32 RBIs and 33 runs scored. Baker also had 11 doubles, six triples and he walked 20 times while only striking out nine times. Baker had an on base average of .561.
Brady Butler earned honorable mention all-state honors. The junior catcher had a batting average of .372 with 26 RBIs, and 26 runs scored. Butler recorded 16 extra base hits, 15 doubles and a triple. Butler also had an on base average of .430.
Munford’s Tyler Stephen earned first-team all-state honors in Class 4A. Stephens had a stellar senior season for the Lions. Stephens had a .488 batting average with a home run, 30 RBIs and 29 RBIs for Munford. Stephens also had 22 walks, while only striking out eight times. Stephens came up clutch this season. Stephens delivered a two-run double in the seventh inning to lift Munford past Sylacauga 3-1 in the championship game of the Talladega County Baseball Tournament. Stephens was the MVP of the tournament. Munford finished the season with a 14-9 record and fell to Gordo in the second round of the playoffs.
Sylacauga’s Jake Hammonds was named honorable mention all-state in Class 5A. Hammonds had a batting average of .423 with a home run, 24 RBIs, and 16 runs. The senior had an on base percentage of .478 and a slugging percentage of .662.