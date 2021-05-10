Are you ready for some football? Talladega College explores reviving its program

Talladega College announced today that the school's board of trustees has authorized Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins to hire a consultant to determine the feasibility of reviving the school's football program.
According to a news release, trustees voted in favor of conducting a feasibility study during the institution’s spring board meeting.
Talladega was named Black college football national championship in 1920 and 1921 by the Pittsburgh Courier, which determined national champions from 1920-65.
The school's football program was canceled 80 years ago, during World War II, according to the release.
“The year 2021 marks the 100-year anniversary of our historic back-to-back championship win,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said in the news release. “Given the success of our academic and athletic programs; the recent growth and transformation of the college; and the myriad benefits of having a football program, now may be the time to revive our team. This could be great for the college, the community, and central Alabama. However, our decision will be based upon the findings of a formal feasibility study.”
Talladega College competes in men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's track and field, men's and women's cross country, baseball and softball. The men's basketball team recently won the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference and advanced to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' national tournament.
Dr. Hawkins was president of Texas College when the school resurrected its football program 40 years after shutting it down. The school's football program competes in the NAIA, which is the same as Talladega College's athletics program.
According to the release, Talladega College Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Jeffery T. Burgin Jr. recently led a preliminary investigation to determine the feasibility of adding a football program. His committee found that an "overwhelming majority" of Talladega’s faculty and staff are in favor of having a football program.
“We are now moving forward with a true feasibility study. Adding a football program will affect community members so we want to hear their opinions. We also want to gage the opinions of our alumni and other stakeholders,” Dr. Burgin said in the release.
Said Talladega College Athletics Director Kevin Herod: “The possibility of adding football would only enhance our athletic program and bring new opportunities to the campus, the community, and the overall collegiate experience for our students.”
Said Shakayah Midgette, a 2021 graduate who served as student representative to the Talladega College Board of Trustees: “The band would love to actually march at home games, and many students are excited about the possibility of attending football games on campus. School pride has increased a great deal, and I believe a football team would help it to increase even further. Football would attract new students as well as sponsors.”