 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Amiya Sillmon, TC Central leads the 1A-3A All-Talladega County team

Tcchs bc_19.jpg

Amiya Sillmon led TCCHS with 27 points and was name tournament MVP.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Talladega County Central High School girls basketball team had a stellar 2021-2022 season but they fell short of reaching their ultimate goal of making it to the Final Four. The Fighting Tigers finished with a 28-6 record. TC Central won the regular-season Class 1A, Area 8 championship and they defeated Wadley to win the Area 8 tournament championship. The Fighting Tigers however fell to Georgiana 54-52 in the semifinals of the Class 1A Southeast Regional Tournament in Montgomery.

“I give the credit to the girls,” TC Central head coach Ebonie Ferguson said. “They came prepared for every game, they fought hard every possession, every possession turned into every quarter. Our goal was to win every quarter. They did a great job with that this year.”

TC Central had five players selected to the 1A-3A All-Talladega County Team, including the Player and Coach of the Year.

Amiya Sillmon was selected as The Daily Home Player of the Year. The senior averaged 20.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 2.3 assists per game for the Fighting Tigers.

“I had a great year,” Sillmon said. “My teammates trusted me to take over games along with Coach Ferguson. They had no problems getting me the ball. When I was doubled or triple-teamed, my teammates were open to knock down shots. I think everyone chipped in to help me to be the dominant player that I was this year.”

Sillmon credits the hard work that she put in during the off-season for her breakout season.

The 6-foot-3 center showed how dominant she could be in December when she scored 36 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Southeastern. Sillmon recorded a double-double in 20 games this season.

“When it came to the post area nobody could guard her, it took two or three people to try to slow her down,” Ferguson said. “She dominated when we called on her.”

Sillmon spent last summer playing with the Alabama Twisters Elite AAU team. She said playing against that level of competition played a role in her dominance this season.

“I think playing AAU really helped me get confidence and helped me develop my game all around,” Sillmon said.” They helped me with ball-handling, not being afraid to take shots, and not being so passive. It helped me have the confidence to take over games.”

 Faith Johnson earned first-team all-county honors. The senior guard averaged 23 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game for the Fighting Tigers. The senior guard scored a career-high 50 points in a win over Westbrook Christian in December.

The first-team all-state selection finished her career with over 2,800 points.

“She has been great for us, she has been a great leader,” Ferguson said. “I was only able to coach her for two years. During those two years, she was a great leader and a great scorer. She is a kid that’s dependable and works hard not only on the basketball court but in the classroom as well.”

Shanijah Smith earned second-team while Zariyah Tuck and Icelynn Gooden were named honorable mention.

Ferguson was named The Daily Home 1A-3A Coach of the Year.

“It’s an honor, but at the end of the day I couldn’t have done it without my team,” Ferguson said. I didn’t do anything as far as playing, they took care of business. That honor goes to them.”

All-County team

ASD

DeShauna Wallace, second team

Sasha Dailey, honorable mention

B.B. Comer

Aniyah Dates, first team

Aliyah Gaddis, first team

Ever Harris, honorable mention

ChrisDasia Wilson, honorable mention

Childersburg

Aubrey Foy, first team

Jada Swain, first team

Rakaya Spell, second team

Makayla Wells. second team

Shakryia Harrison, honorable mention

Malea Jemison, honorable mention

Fayetteville

Kat Holley, honorable mention

Leah Platt, honorable mention

Winterboro

Katelyn Brown, first team

Katelyn Jones, second team

Amiya Garrett, second team

Rachel Headen, honorable mention

Elizabeth Hunter, honorable mention

LaVonte Young is the Sports Editor for The Daily Home. Contact him at lyoung@dailyhome.com or follow him on Twitter @LYoung_DHSports.

Tags