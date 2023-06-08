All-state soccer: Seven local players land on state coaches' list

They hit it big.
No less than seven Talladega County high school soccer players have been named to the Class 5A all-state boys and girls soccer teams, as selected by the Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association.
They hit it big.
No less than seven Talladega County high school soccer players have been named to the Class 5A all-state boys and girls soccer teams, as selected by the Alabama High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.