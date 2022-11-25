 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All in: B.B. Comer manhandles Highland to make state finals

Comer-Highland Home09.jpg

BB Comer running back Kamore Harris ran through the Highland Home defense leading Comer to the 2A finals.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — In the words of Highland Home senior defensive end Keldric Faulk, “Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong.”

It felt like that all night long for Faulk and the Flying Squadron. It wasn’t their night.

Photos: BB Comer advances to State Championship

B.B. Comer scored early and often beating Highland Home 44-15 in the semifinals Friday night at Legion Stadium. Comer advances to the 2A State Championship where they will face Fyffe next Friday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

1 of 39