All in: B.B. Comer manhandles Highland to make state finals

SYLACAUGA — In the words of Highland Home senior defensive end Keldric Faulk, “Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong.”
It felt like that all night long for Faulk and the Flying Squadron. It wasn’t their night.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Faulk, the Florida State commit, made no excuses for Highland Home’s devastating 44-15 setback to B.B. Comer in the Class 2A state football semifinals Friday night at Legion Stadium.
Faulk took the defeat like a man, even though he is still a gifted teenager and a future Seminole.
“We lost to a good team. Comer has one of the best defenses (in the state). They’ve got some dogs, and they ran the ball down our throat,” Faulk said.
Before Highland Home could regroup and catch its breath, B.B. Comer already had a 36-0 lead in the first half. It happened something like that, and the Flying Squadron was grounded, at least for the first two quarters of the state playoff game.
“Highland Home knew what was coming. We don’t fear anybody,” said B.B. Comer's Kamore Harris, a junior running back.
BB Comer running back Kamore Harris ran through the Highland Home defense leading Comer to the 2A finals.
B.B. Comer scored early and often beating Highland Home 44-15 in the semifinals Friday night at Legion Stadium. Comer advances to the 2A State Championship where they will face Fyffe next Friday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Comer running back Raelon Sims fights for yards against Highland Home.
Comer coaching staff celebrate during the 44-15 semifinal win over Highland Home.
B.B. Comer scored on a pair of Devin Harvey touchdown passes in the first half. Harvey aired the ball out for a 64-yard touchdown pass to Harris less than two minutes into the game in the first period.
Harvey, the junior quarterback for the Comer Tigers, also hooked up for a 25-yard scoring pass to sophomore wide receiver Richard Weed in the second quarter. That was B.B. Comer’s fifth touchdown of the game — in less than 24 minutes.
What to know
—The Tigers got the running game going early, too. Kamore Harris ran around and through the Flying Squadron. The Tigers featured the power running game with Harris, who carried Highland Home around the ball yard to the tune of 177 yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns. Including the touchdown catch, he finished with three TDs.
—B.B. Comer’s running attack also included Devin Harvey and senior halfback Chris Garrett. Harvey scored on a 3-yard run in the second period. Garrett busted loose for a 15-yard touchdown as well in the first half.
—Highland Home never did solve the potent Tiger running game. B.B. Comer gashed the Flying Squadron with 244 rushing yards.
1—In the third period, Kamore Harris carried a pile of Highland Home defenders, four of them, for a 25-yard ride.
Who said
—According to Comer’s 290-pound lineman Zach Carpenter: “We won this game up front. Highland Home slept on us.”
—Highland Home’s Faulk on B.B. Comer super talent Harris: “He doesn’t look shifty, but he is a Division I running back.”
Next up
—The Highland Home Flying Squadron have been shown the door in the state football playoffs with a 12-2 record. They have no game on the horizon, but B.B. Comer does with a spot in the Class 2A state championship game against the Fyffe Red Devils next Friday at Jordan-Hare Stadium at Auburn. The state title game will get underway at 3 p.m. for Fyffe and the Tigers (12-2).