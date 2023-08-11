 Skip to main content
All eyes on them: Ten Talladega County players to watch this fall

B.B. Comer vs. Fyffe

B.B. Comer's Kamore Harris finds an opening through the Fyffe defense.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

So much for being in the shadow of Birmingham.

Talladega County has more than its share of dominant and dazzling high school football players, too. It looks as though the gridiron locals could have a memorable season this fall.

Chris Fernsler is a sports writer at The Daily Home. You can call him at (256) 299-2141.