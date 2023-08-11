All eyes on them: Ten Talladega County players to watch this fall

So much for being in the shadow of Birmingham.
Talladega County has more than its share of dominant and dazzling high school football players, too. It looks as though the gridiron locals could have a memorable season this fall.
The hopes are high, and the players are grinding. The blood pressure is rising, and the county teams are counting the practices until the prep football season begins.
Most area teams will open regular-season play Aug. 25, while a few squads will start a day before on Aug. 24.
No matter when the season convenes, the teams are ready to show what they’ve got and don’t have. The local players are ready to light up the scoreboards and beat the summer heat.
Some of the expected area football headliners and stars are listed below. Let the X’s and O’s commence, along with the prime time talent.
It’s football season in Talladega County.
1. Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer
The running back and linebacker is back for his senior campaign with the Tigers. Harris is a 6-foot, 230-pound all-state talent. Coaches, fans and players gasp when Harris touches the ball. He averaged nine yards per carry as Comer closed out its season as the state runner-up in Class 2A in 2022.
Harris rushed for 26 touchdowns and 1,908 yards as a junior. He is fast and durable, and Harris has an alarming change of pace. He’s an intimidating linebacker, too. Harris has verbally committed to play at the University of Memphis.
2. Deonte Smoot, Winterboro
The 5-foot-8, 185-pound Smoot is gearing up for his senior season, too. Very much like Harris, Smoot will start at running back and linebacker. Smoot is a high school football dazzler on both sides of the ball.
Smoot stampeded for 1,152 yards and 18 touchdowns for Winterboro last season. The Bulldog standout swarmed for 42 tackles last year as well. Smoot is one of the most accomplished prep football players in the state in Class 1A.
3. Chris Wilson, B.B. Comer
Now a senior, Wilson has returned for some more starting duty at offensive tackle and defensive end for coach Adam Fossett’s Tigers. Wilson is a 6-foot-3, 248-pound dominator on the line of scrimmage.
Wilson is 18 years old, and he is on the recruiting lists at Southern Mississippi, Mississippi State, Austin Peay and Arkansas State. “I work hard and practice hard,” said Wilson, the two-year starter for the Comer Tigers. Wilson can bench press 265 pounds.
4. Monty Weed, Lincoln
Weed is back in the saddle as the starting quarterback for Lincoln and head coach Matt Zedaker. Weed is a big-play artist in the Golden Bears’ spread option offense.
The 6-foot-1, 179-pound Weed has great instincts in the running game, and he has good touch on the ball in the Lincoln passing attack. Weed also plays strong safety for the Golden Bears.
5. Richard Weed, B.B. Comer
The Tigers junior is one of the smallest and toughest players in the state in Class 2A. Weed is a two-way starter for the football powerhouse at Comer. Weed is a 5-foot-7, 137-pound wide receiver and strong safety. He is hard to cover and difficult to block.
Weed is strong and quick. He had an all-state season on defense in 2022 with 117 tackles and five interceptions. Weed is a vicious tackler, and he runs to the football with bad intentions. He is a turnover machine in the B.B. Comer defensive backfield.
6. Alex Petty, Munford
The 17-year-old Petty will start for the second straight year at outside linebacker for the Lions. Petty is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound pushy and prolific defensive talent.
His decision-making is precise, and he seldom whiffs on a tackle. Petty combines a blue-collar mentality with all-out aggression. He has a burning desire to make the tackle. According to Lions head coach Michael Easley, “Alex is a fierce competitor.”
7. Donovan Crowe, Fayetteville
The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Crowe will return to the Wolves starting lineup at offensive guard. Crowe is a high-energy player with big muscles, a hard head and a physical nature.
He is all about Fayetteville High football, from the opening snap, to the final seconds of the game. In Crowe’s words, “I just want to hit someone. I like being in the trenches, and I expect to win.” Crowe is 17 years old.
8. Lakendrick Agee, Alabama School for the Deaf
The sophomore safety and running back plays eight-man football for the Silent Warriors. But Agee would be an impact player on most any high school football team. Agee is a two-way starter for ASD at 6-foot-0, 165 pounds.
He is a leader, and Agee inspires others on the Alabama School for the Deaf football team. The Silent Warriors are coached by Paul Kulick, a molder of young men and football players. ASD plays to win, and it wants to have some football jollies in the process.
9. Kadan Ponder, Winterboro
Mr. Muscles can squat 500 pounds. He is the starting left tackle for the Bulldogs. Ponder has started 22 varsity football games for Winterboro. He brings experience and tenacity to the field for the Bulldogs.
Ponder works on his game 12 months out of the year. He’s a 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman. Ponder was enrolled in the University of Alabama summer football camp only weeks ago. The Winterboro offensive tackle is as tall as an oak tree, and he is as thick as pound cake at a church social.
10. Atticus Jacks, Fayetteville
The senior linebacker for the Wolves is one of the top defensive players in Class 2A football, pound-for-pound. Jacks is a three-year starter for Fayetteville. Jacks is a sack master. He has compiled well over 20 quarterback sacks since the 2020 season.
Jacks is timely and determined. He is a crunching tackler. Jacks likes putting running backs on their hindquarters. The Wolves linebacker can bring the juice, the adrenaline and the morning toast, with extra butter and jam. Jacks is a tough football amigo. We acknowledge that.