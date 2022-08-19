Alabama School for the Deaf track teams are named national champions

Alabama School for the Deaf’s boys and girls track teams have both been named national championships for 2022.
According to a resolution passed by the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s Board of Trustees earlier this week, the two teams were named United States of America Deaf Track and Field/National Deaf Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Division 2 champions.
According to the resolution, the National Deaf Interscholastic Athletic Association appoints a committee to review school team scores at the end of the track and field season to name the national championship teams.
The girls team is coached by Marvice Robinson, with assistant coach Sedric Tyson. The girls are Peja Brownlee of Birmingham, Sasha Dailey of Montevallo, Ka’Mora McCurdy of Birmingham, Tusi Silas of Talladega, Dejia Ware of Birmingham, Melika Washington of Montgomery, Debbie Wilkinson of Gadsden and manager Autumn Harvey of Birmingham.
The girls team has previously won national championships in 1983, 1992 and 2014.
The boys team is led by Coach Chris Moon and Tyson. The squad includes Lakendrick Agee of Mobile, Austin Brown of Fort Payne, Peter-Joseph Brownlee of Birmingham, Andarius Fitten of Anniston, Brayden Flenory of Anniston, Austin Hayes of Cullman, Dominick Jefferson of Montgomery, Larcus Jordan of Montgomery, Joshua Kelley of Dothan, Joshua Kirk of Piedmont, Noah Merritt of Birmingham, Edson Rojas-Cavanzon of Anniston, Addison Taylor of Huntsville and Semaj Wright of Talladega.
The boys team last brought home a national championship in 2012, as well as in 1992, 2003 and 2009.