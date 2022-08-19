 Skip to main content
Alabama School for the Deaf track teams are named national champions

Alabama School for the Deaf’s boys and girls track teams have both been named national championships for 2022.

According to a resolution passed by the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s Board of Trustees earlier this week, the two teams were named United States of America Deaf Track and Field/National Deaf Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Division 2 champions.