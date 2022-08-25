 Skip to main content
Alabama School for the Deaf appoints new athletics director

ASD athletics director

Cedric Tyson is the new Alabama School for the Deaf athletics director

 Courtesy photo

Alabama School for the Deaf has a new athletics director.

Cedric Tyson will serve in the position after beginning his career at ASD as a teacher's aide, then becoming a teacher as he pursued a master's degree in deaf education.