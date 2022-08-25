Alabama School for the Deaf appoints new athletics director

Alabama School for the Deaf has a new athletics director.
Cedric Tyson will serve in the position after beginning his career at ASD as a teacher's aide, then becoming a teacher as he pursued a master's degree in deaf education.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Alabama School for the Deaf has a new athletics director.
Cedric Tyson will serve in the position after beginning his career at ASD as a teacher's aide, then becoming a teacher as he pursued a master's degree in deaf education.
“He is all about being limitless when it comes to promoting and supporting our students in various activities that require sportsmanship, communication, teamwork and much more," ASD Principal Paul Sanders said. "Tyson believes in each child’s limitless potential when it comes to sport but also in academics. I have full confidence in his leadership skills to elevate our athletics program to a whole new level.”
While getting his master's, Tyson frequently worked nights and weekends to develop lesson plans, promote positive learning, help students thrive academically and prepare weekly practice strategies for student athletes to improve their performance and skills.
“I am humbled, honored and blessed to work as athletics director at ASD, known as the ‘Home of Champions,”” Tyson said. “I will do my very best to continue to carry on the tradition of this slogan. ASD is like a second home to me, and I am very fortunate to work with my ASD family, who believes in me and continues to support me through my journey of doing what is in the best interest of the students and their goals.”
His goals as athletics director are to build a culture for student-athletes to acknowledge the importance of being positive role models on campus, promote academic achievement, and represent themselves well in the community. He plans on communicating with parents that ASD is a great place for their child to receive an education and that ASD has a lot of opportunities for students to participate in sports and organizations, he said.
“If you go in the ASD weight room, you will see the quote: ‘Believe in yourself, anything is possible’ engraved on the wall,” he said. “Sometimes it can be tough to be deaf or hard of hearing in this world, and students who are deaf or hard of hearing have their own unique set of struggles, doubts and insecurities that they must overcome. Even though its a simple phrase, it is important to keep these constant positive reminders to push ourselves and overcome any adversity the world throws at us. I know I would not be where I am today if I hadn’t been taught to believe in myself and endure.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.