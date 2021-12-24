Ahead of Schedule: B.B. Comer junior off to hot start despite year off

SYLACAUGA — If there's one thing parents of teenagers can rely on, it's that one day their child will look at them, groan and utter something to the effect of, I'm ready for a break from school.
The Tuesday after Thanksgiving might even be a national holiday for complaining about school.
But that wasn't the case this year around the Gaddis household, at least not when junior Aliyah Gaddis was concerned, not after she spent most of the 2020-21 school year learning virtually because of concerns over COVID-19.
"They all stayed in school, they all played the same sports," Gaddis said, referring to her friends. "I missed my team because people on my team were my friends. I missed my volleyball team. I missed learning in school."
Virtual learning also kept her from participating in either the volleyball or sophomore seasons last year, not that you know it by watching her. The junior leads B.B. Comer in scoring with more than 50 percent of the Tigers' 223 total points through the first five games.
Tough talk
Last year, deciding to hold their children out of school was tough on Greg and Seni Gaddis. With so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 while cases soared to new heights, the two felt caution should take precedence.
"As a father, I felt like it was a really big step for us with them missing school and missing their friends and them not able to participate in all their activities and sports as well," Greg Gaddis said. "And that kind of took a lot from them."
To say athletics meant a lot to Aliyah would have been an understatement, but both parents felt safety should take precedence.
"We just wanted to take all the precautions and be safe," Seni said. "So that is just where we were, and Aliyah understood that. She felt like we have her best interests, so she respected that."
Of course, that understanding took time. These days Aliyah Gaddis can smile as she looks back on her time in virtual school. However, the actual moment her parents told her she would remain home, in an extended lockdown of sorts, was a tough one for her to process.
"I kept saying I don't think we should do that, I feel like I can just go to school and wear a mask," Aliyah said. "They were just like, 'Aliyah let's just sit down, you still can practice and get better while you're taking a break.'… I was crying at one point because I didn't want to leave my friends."
Aliyah describes herself as talkative, it's possible she might be selling herself short, but anyone who observed her during virtual school sessions might have pegged her as a quiet kid.
The junior said she struggled to engage fully with her subject matter largely because speaking up came with a spotlight that didn't shine so brightly on students attending school the traditional way.
Over the months that followed, Aliyah often found herself out of the loop socially as all of her friends and teammates not only attended school in person but rejoined the volleyball and basketball teams as well.
"This is probably going to sound silly, but we would just have weekly chats and just say how was everybody's week and how was everybody feeling," Seni said. "Just trying to make sure that we are all on the same page with things and giving her the space to express herself, and I feel like during that time you needed to be able to express yourself, especially with a big change like that."
Neither Seni nor Greg can remember a time when things seemed especially hard for Aliyah. She took things in stride as well as any teenager could, although Seni said the first weeks of the volleyball season were probably the toughest for Aliyah, who was somewhat used to feeling left out by the time the basketball season began.
Aliyah said she had a leg injury early on, so her time away from organized athletics did allow her to heal properly. Of course, her father wasn't going to let her skills fade, especially not with a half-court set up in their backyard.
"We kind of touched up on a lot of things to keep them moving, to keep them motivated sports-wise, we touched on that as well," Greg said. "One or two days a week with some of the fundamentals."
That work has seemingly paid off as both Aliyah, and her parents believe her handle has improved and that she's now stronger with her left hand.
"I'm not surprised she is scoring how she is," B.B. Comer coach Michael Hale said. "I am surprised with how wide and open, how easy it is coming. To get your shot off, her shot ain't changed, it is still the same stroke. Her mechanics are the same, how surprised I am is how she is getting to her spot. … What surprises me, how she can get to her shot whenever, not really whenever she wants, but kinda."
Challenge accepted
Aliyah herself said she feels ahead of schedule. The junior said she expected to spend the first five games adjusting to the speed of live games again. Instead, it took her a little over one-half.
Most people, including Aliyah, are at least a little surprised at the hot start that has her on pace to finish with 300 points assuming the Tigers only play the minimum 10 games remaining on their schedule.
"I told her I said this is your sophomore year," Seni said. "You're going to have your junior and senior year, and when you get back out there, just let everybody know that you haven't lost it."
Consider that checked off the list.
Those close to her insist Aliyah isn't playing harder this season to make up for lost time which is more incredible when you realize she almost passed out sprinting up and down the court in a 62-43 win over Fayetteville on Dec. 14.
"I said, 'Listen, slow down, chill,'" Hale said. "'Hey coach, I can't.' 'Well, get out. I'll stop you.' She got on the bench, got a shot of water, and then, 'Coach I'm ready to go back in.' 'Hey, let somebody else go to work. Let's see what somebody else can do.'"
Hale said her foot never stopped tapping for the rest of her breather. Aliyah just couldn't wait to get back out on the court. That passion showed up quickly as Aliyah scored a game-high 36 points that night for the second game in a row.
"I missed it so much now," Aliyah said. "I appreciate it way more. … I want this, I want this, I got to go get it."