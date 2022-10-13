After scoring first win of season, Fayetteville isn’t satisfied, Woodland is next

SYLACAUGA — Football is fun again at Fayetteville High School.
The rebuilding Wolves broke a six-game losing skid last week with a defensive-minded 14-6 win over Central Coosa. Fayetteville found out something about itself, too, with the road victory in Class 2A, Region 4.
“We showed what we’re capable of. Our defense played outstanding. We had four stops in the red zone. We put together four (good) quarters,” much-relieved Wolves head coach John Limbaugh said.
Fayetteville High had so much fun last Friday it wants to win its second straight game this Friday night in a region road tilt at Woodland. The Wolves think that is a distinct possibility.
After all, Fayetteville and Woodland are very much alike. Both the Wolves and Bobcats, who enjoy good red meat (without the ketchup), are each 1-6 on the season and 1-4 in Region 4.
So what does that mean for Fayetteville High School?
“We’re going to fight and claw. We want to win and get better. Hard work does pay off,” Limbaugh said.
A second straight win for the Wolves won’t necessarily be easy, however. Nothing is easy for this year’s young Fayetteville contingent.
The Wolves start eight underclassmen, including five freshmen. But these inexperienced players could be integral parts of some future state playoff teams for Fayetteville.
“We’re not going to take any plays off. We need to establish the run, and we’re going to play until the whistle blows,” Limbaugh said.
The Wolves already have some good high school football players, the kind who won’t quit on the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Fayetteville High has found some gamers and leaders in junior linebacker Atticus Jacks (6-foot-1, 180 pounds), sophomore quarterback Landon Payton and freshman tailback Cameron Hammonds. The latter can fly like a 747 under blue skies.
The Wolves have at least two Friday night phenoms. Senior wide receiver Zeke Deloach is a player who Fayetteville High can win with.
“We are coming together on offense and defense. Our team is like a family,” said Deloach, a three-year starter.
Hammonds is showing signs of being a star of the future, as well, for the Wolves. Hammonds has three rushing scores on the year, and he is prepared to find paydirt some more in the coming weeks.
“I know how to hit the hole hard. Our team is underrated, and we’re building,” Hammonds said.
Fayetteville High would like nothing better than to finish this season off with four straight wins. The Wolves think that is attainable with three more games left against the Woodland Bobcats, B.B. Comer and Holy Spirit Catholic.
Friday's game at Woodland will begin at 7 p.m. And Fayetteville High likes its chances in the Region 4 contest at Sewell Field.